There’s Much To Look Forward To For Gamers Come 2022

After a relatively quiet year for gaming, it’s nice to know that there’s much more to look forward to next year. With many of this year’s most anticipated titles bumped up for release only in 2022, save of course for a handful of hits like Resident Evil Village and Deathloop, it’s easy to feel as if we haven’t really been playing anything new this year at all.

Thankfully, that’s all about to change with several exciting titles headed our way very soon. And surprisingly enough, many new titles are pegged for release already at the end of this year, with top titles from some of the world’s biggest gaming houses coming our way from November onwards.

Here’s some of what we’ve got to look forward to.

Forza Horizon 5

Due for release on November 9, 2021, Forza Horizon 5 transports us to Mexico this time. And according to a sneak-preview from developer Playground Games, this is going to be the most diverse and graphically stunning title released in the popular series to date.

Make ready for several new character creation options, region-specific weather systems, and loads more cars.

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X

Battlefield 2042

Coming up on November 19, 2021, we’ve got Battlefield again, and this time round, it’s time to take a trip into the future with Battlefield 2042.

Included will be humungous 128-player battles, a Hazard Zone, and several new gameplay challenges never seen before. We’ll get to navigate everything from rocket launches to sandstorms across the game’s vibrant and dynamic maps.

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5

Chorus

Then, onwards into the final month of the year, and we’ll be playing a stunning new space-style shooter game from Deep Silver.

Due for release on December 3, 2021, Chorus is all about exploring the universe while gunning down communities of evil-doers in order to save an entire galaxy from oppression.

Platforms: Xbox One and Xbox Series One

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

January 28, 2022, sees the release of the very first open-world Pokémon game ever.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch and will invite players on a unique adventure that will mean the creation of Sinnoh’s first-ever Pokédex.

Fancy being dragged suddenly into battle while creeping towards a Pokémon in the wide open? Then Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be the Pokémon title you’ve been dreaming off all along.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Dying Light 2

No line-up would be complete without a flesh-eating zombie fest on the horizon. And that's exactly what we'll be getting from Techland on February 4, 2022, with the release of their Dying Light 2.

A sequel to the developer’s Dying Light (2015), the new title will sport everything from sweeping visual upgrades to an ever-expanding narrative.

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, and PS4

Sifu

Coming on February 22, 2021 is a brand new Kung-Fu explosion from Sloclap, which is of course the same developer that brought us Absolver.

Featured is a mysterious age mechanic that will allow you to trade some years off your life for learning from past mistakes. But be aware – dying is possible, after which you’ll be forced to start all over again.

Platforms: PC, PS4, and PS5