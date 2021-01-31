The Sturdiest Swing Hanger

Tree Swings are one of the most popular additions you can make quickly and easily to transform an outdoor space. A tree swing will add casual nostalgia and makes your home feel much homier.

The question is, how do you hang your swing, so it looks intentional, and is safe and secure? There is nothing homey and relaxing about the fear of your swing collapsing.

Ropes and Hooks Aren’t Safe

There are a couple of traditional methods for hanging swings from trees, and both leave something to be desired.

The simplest and fastest technique is to loop the rope over your tree branch and tie it to your swing. The pros of this method are obvious: it is very inexpensive, it is quick, and it probably uses items you already have around the house.

The downsides to the rope technique are pretty simple as well. That rope can cut into tree branches, especially over time as you (or your child) swing back and forth. That narrow rope can act like a chainsaw, grinding down the bark and killing the branch.

Friction on the rope will also cause the rope to break down and can cause your swing to collapse with you in it. On top of all that, most people aren’t as good with knots as our grandparents were.

A poorly tied knot can seem sturdy enough to hold things together, then cause you to collapse at the worst possible time.

Another option for hanging your tree swing is to use eye hooks, paired with c clamps or carabiners.

The Eye Hook technique is more stable because it isn’t as impacted by friction. It also replaces rope with a more durable chain that can better handle the elements.

The downsides to using eye hooks are tied to its durability. This method gives you no flexibility. If you need to move your swing for any reason, you are left with holes in the branches, or you have to leave the eye hooks stuck in the tree.

These relatively small holes look bad, but they can also be dangerous to your tree. Depending on what the environment is, those drilled holes could be a point where insects and pathogens get inside the tree.

Swing Hangers are Safer Than Old Fashioned Methods

There is an alternative. Swing hangers from SwingTie allow you the convenience and flexibility of rope, with higher durability and less damage to your trees.

SwingTies use a wide nylon strap that does not easily degrade to hang your swing. It is looped over the branch and passed through a durable stainless D ring.

After the strap is looped, a carabiner or swivel clip connects the SwingTie to your swing. Each SwingTie strap can hold up to 1000 pounds. That is 1000 pounds per strap, so a standard swing doubles that.

In addition to the weight capacity of your SwingTie straps, the separate swivel clips each can hold 2000 pounds, so you could theoretically double up the straps if needed for something like a large spider webring or a bigger tire swing.

Since SwingTie straps are wider than rope, they don’t cut into the trees. This means they can be relocated without leaving behind damaged branches, and they can bear a large amount of weight without breaking down.

To Summarize, SwingTies are the sturdiest swing hangers around. They provide flexibility, allowing you to move them as needed, along with the durability needed for something that stays outside in the elements every day. IF you are ready to hang a tree swing in your yard, A SwingTie may be the ideal choice for you!