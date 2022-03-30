The Key Ways in Which Online Sports Betting Has Changed in Recent Years

Betting in sports can be traced back thousands of years and across virtually every culture, as people have wanted to wager for as long as sports have been played throughout history.

Yet, the start of the 21st century has seen this industry undergo its biggest transformation to date. What are some of the main factors that have caused these changes?

More Sports Now Available

When we were confined to land-based sports betting, most of us settled for placing wagers on the sports that we knew and were carried out locally. While people still enjoy betting on their favourite teams and players, the chance to bet on more exotic sports and games has added a new layer of appeal to this activity. Most of the big sites offer numerous sports from worldwide favourites to niche sports.

The ease with which operators can create new betting sites allowed a bigger selection of options. If we look at the current retail betting solutions, we can see that operators can use plug and play software that is completely web-based and can be used with any type of hardware. Additional features such as omnichannel strategies and a simple dashboard approach have meant that running a sports betting site can now be done by virtually anyone.

Welcome Bonuses and Ongoing Promotions

The idea of starting to place wagers on sporting events appeals to many of us, and a welcome offer makes the decision easier to make. Most online betting sites now offer some sort of bonus for new players. This could take the shape of a free bet, an odds boost or an increase on the first deposit they make. Any of these deals make it easy to start wagering.

With such a highly competitive market right now, many of them also decide to offer ongoing promotions to their members. These are often similar to the new player deals and are designed to make it easy for people to stay on the same site. Some bettors will choose to stick to one site while others will sample a few different places and pick up a variety of bonuses along the way.

Easier to Find News and Predictions

As we saw earlier, there has been an increase in the number of different sports that we can now bet upon. This is good news for anyone who likes the idea of putting their money on a selection of different games and tournaments. However, it also raises the question of how they can make good choices in sports as varied as football, baseball, table tennis and all of the others that are now available online.

The easiest way to do this is to look for online sports news or join a fans community where upcoming events are discussed. You could also look to see what the experts are tipping in the sports that you’re interested in. Another approach is to choose esports betting, where knowledge of the biggest teams playing massive games like League of Legends and World of Warcraft is vital.

By looking at these factors, it’s easy to see why sports betting is now so popular, as it’s become a lot easier and more enjoyable to carry out.