The Journey of Becoming a Mother

Pregnancy’s physical and hormonal changes are designed by nature to promote the growth and development of both the mother and the fetus.

Women are guided on their motherhood journey by the physical and emotional changes of pregnancy, labor, birth, and breastfeeding. Unfortunately, the natural order and women’s capacity to navigate this trip are significantly hampered by standard prenatal care and medicalized childbirth and delivery.

Reading pregnancy blogs in the run-up to the big day may provide some insight into the emotional and physical changes that are occurring within the body, assist in preparing you for the inevitable birthing process, and provide engagement with like-minded people through similar experiences.

We’ve compiled a list of frequently asked concerns regarding giving birth during these uncertain times and an explanation of the temporary policy modifications and limits we’ve implemented to safeguard you and your expanding family.

Your Delivery Plan

We urge that you consult with your OB or midwife regularly for advice on your birth plan. To schedule a remote appointment, please contact your provider’s office. You can speak with your provider over the phone or via video to keep your family as safe as possible. If your provider suggests an in-person session, you will be referred to a suitable facility for treatment.

Is giving birth in a hospital safe during this pandemic?

If you intend to give birth in one of our hospitals, we recommend doing so. Our accommodations are all private, separate suites where you will have a safe and intimate experience throughout your stay. The dangers of giving birth at home differ depending on the woman and the pregnancy.

Traditional Care in Pregnancy

Throughout history and across cultures, pregnant women have been surrounded by knowledgeable women, family, and close friends who affirmed and celebrated the transition to motherhood. Pregnant women were treated differently, given the best meals, and kept as stress-free and physically demanding as possible.

When the woman noted bodily changes such as a missed period, painful breasts, darker areola, nausea, intolerance to specific meals, and weariness, she realized she was pregnant.

Her due date was calculated by noting the onset of those indications and then the timing of her baby’s first movements. Her baby’s motions helped her get to know him. The pregnant woman was regarded as the pregnancy’s expert.

Mothers are advised to pay close attention to their changing body, heart, mind, and growing baby. Family rituals ensured support during the pregnancy, labor, and postpartum period. Pregnancy and birth were family events, and the pregnant woman received care and support from those she knew and knew her well.

Although pregnancy and birth were more dangerous than they are now, mothers built significant ties to their unborn offspring and collaborated with family, friends, and providers to ensure their babies’ safe passage.

Changes in Pregnancy and Tasks of Pregnancy

The actions women complete during pregnancy that are crucial as they prepare to become mothers have been identified through research. The physical and emotional changes during pregnancy are not simply the result of altering hormones and an expanding uterus.

They are changes that assist women in making the journey to becoming moms, not simply physically but emotionally and psychologically. The hormonal orchestration of pregnancy is as delicate and purposeful as labor, birth, and breastfeeding.

High levels of estrogen and progesterone, as well as their complicated interplay with each other and lesser-known hormones, contribute to the pregnant woman’s increased sensitivity and emotionality, fearfulness, and heightened worry for her and her baby’s safety.

These changes motivate the pregnant woman to seek safe passage for herself and her baby, encourage her relationship with her growing baby, and ultimately guide her through the essential process of giving more and more of herself during her pregnancy, labor and birth, breastfeeding, and baby care.

What impact do improvements in prenatal care have on the completion of pregnancy chores and the transition to motherhood? What effect does modern prenatal care have on women’s decision-making, and what appears to be women’s aversion to normal birth and readiness to accept inferior maternity care?

Here are some actionable steps you may take to make the most of this truly revolutionary period.

Every day, try to spend a few minutes in peaceful thought connecting with your baby and enjoying the miracle your body is currently performing.

Allow your concerns to go away. Instead, train your brain to be totally present at the moment—a skill that will come in handy as you enjoy the joys of parenthood.

Consider all of the unique processes that are currently taking place within your own body.

If you haven’t always practiced body acceptance, this would be a perfect moment to start. (You might even want to make birth activist Karen Brody’s slogan “My body rocks!” your personal pregnancy motto.)

Speak with other mothers who have traveled this path before you.

Inquire about their fabulous pregnancy, birth, and early motherhood advice, in addition to the most beneficial community resources and organizations, parent and baby groups) and information sources (books, websites, videos).

Adopt a learning mindset.

Accept the truth that you still have much to learn about the trip ahead of you. Then, allow that to pique your interest in learning more about birth, babies, and beyond.

Practice mindfulness.

Learn how to incorporate what mindfulness is into your life as a pregnant woman and, eventually, a new mother. It entails being mindful.

Being utterly present in the current moment (as opposed to obsessing about the past or worrying about the future) not passing judgment (accepting and having realistic expectations of yourself and others)

Being emotionally aware of your own and others’ needs(This, in turn, allows you to be more receptive to your own and others’ needs)

Controlling your own emotions (This minimizes the likelihood that you will overreact when dissatisfied while raising the likelihood that you will act by your larger values and aims.)

Compassion for oneself and for everyone (put your attention on the long-term process of parenting rather than how things went on any given day).

Pregnancy is not meant to be a nine-and-a-half-month banquet, nor is it meant to be a nine-and-a-half-month exercise in self-denial (although those long lists of foods and drinks to avoid might leave you with the opposite impression).

And, given the inconsistent messages that women receive about food and eating throughout their lives (indulge yourself — but don’t gain weight), it can be difficult even under the best circumstances to find out how to maintain a healthy relationship with food. Here’s what four ladies in the know had to say.

Specific food guidelines apply during pregnancy for the health and safety of the developing infant. These (foods) aren’t prohibited because they’re generically ‘bad’ foods; they’re restricted because there’s more at stake during pregnancy. So, for example, when you’re not pregnant, and your health is in good shape, you might decide that runny yolks and swordfish (which may contain mercury) are worth the risk. It’s much easier to deal with dietary limits in a healthy way when you know they’re only temporary and have nothing to do with the moral value of those things.

Maintaining your mental health throughout pregnancy is just as crucial as maintaining your physical health. Relieving stress might be one of your issues, but we covered you in our previous blog to help you on this matter.

Be certain that you have enough rest and that you accept aid from others, especially if you are responsible for other children. Relaxation techniques can also be used to relieve stress and cope with pregnancy. Many women find guided muscle relaxation, breathing exercises, or visualizing quiet, serene surroundings beneficial.

A woman’s potential to relate to her growing kid in natural, daily ways is commonly overlooked. Pregnancy might be stressful and frightening, but it is one of the perfect times of your life, so enjoy it. Hug the moment and memories by traveling with your family, doing hilarious pregnancy prank calls, gender reveal parties, and more. You are not alone in this; your journey is with your loved ones and family.