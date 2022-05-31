The Health Benefits of a Good Ventilation System

A well-ventilated home makes for a great living environment, especially when that ventilation is coupled with adequate heating and cooling. Good ventilation can make your home more energy-efficient, thus helping lower your energy bills. But did you know that good ventilation also has health benefits? Keep reading to find out the health benefits of having a good ventilation system in your home.

Improved Air Quality

Air quality can cause allergies to flare up and increases the risk of respiratory illnesses. Both of these are true if you have pets in the home or live in an area with higher-than-normal levels of pollution.

Additionally, air that stays stagnant can become full of germs, dust, and pollen, all of which affect our respiratory health.

A good ventilation system removes all air inside the home before pulling in fresh, filtered air. Doing so ensures all the pollutants inside the home are removed and all the air that comes inside the house is clean. The result is better indoor air quality accompanied by better respiratory health.

Low Humidity Levels

High humidity is caused by either the climate you live in or inadequate ventilation. When the humidity is high in the environment we are in, we might start feeling uncomfortable. However, high humidity levels can have serious health implications for some people.

For example, some people will experience muscle cramps, faint, be dehydrated, or even suffer from heatstroke. Recent research has also shown that viruses and bacteria spread faster and more easily in highly humid environments.

To stop all this, you should ensure that your home has adequate ventilation. Installing a heat exchange system is a great way of doing this because it removes moisture from the air while also cooling or heating the room you are in, creating a perfect environment.

Stopping Condensation

When you reduce humidity in a home, you also reduce condensation. Condensation is a serious issue in areas where there is a lot of water such as the bathroom, kitchen, and basement. Without proper ventilation, there will be condensation, which leads to the growth of mould and mildew.

Mould spores spread everywhere and throughout the house as air moves and can cause allergic reactions and symptoms such as itching, runny nose, difficulty breathing, and more. Continuous exposure can lead to even more severe allergic reactions, which might even require hospitalization.

Some moulds also produce mycotoxins. These are toxins that can cause very serious illnesses.

You can avoid all these issues by ensuring mould does not grow in the home in the first place and that is done by ensuring proper ventilation.

Unseen Health Benefits

Good ventilation also has unseen health benefits such as those that come with better sleep. With clean air and your home at the right temperature, you can sleep better, which translates to a myriad of health benefits.

The health benefits of good ventilation expand beyond those associated with good indoor air quality. Get a good ventilation system for all the benefits discussed above.