If you are looking for a katana sword, then you should make sure that it has all the necessary features. It’s easy to recognize a katana sword as it has a curved blade similar to a sabre. This sword has a single-edged blade and comes with the guard to protect your hand from the blows of your opponent.

Besides this, it also has the handle. There are several things you need to consider before you decide to purchase a Samurai Katana. This article discusses the features to look out for when buying a katana sword.

The hamon effect

The katana blade finishing process includes grinding and polishing, and this determines the final shape and curvature. Swordsmiths can usually pay special attention to the blade and may choose to do the process manually. But many katana swords you find on the market are produced by machines, though this doesn’t mean they have lower quality.

The hardening process of the blade is also worth considering. While doing the differential hardening process, different parts of the steel can be made harder than other parts. In most cases, greater hardness is made at the edge or lower hardness is done at the remaining parts of the blade. Therefore, the transition between the parts of different hardness can produce a visible surface effect known as hamon.

Ideally, if you intend to find an authentic katana sword, then you should find one that has the hamon effect. Also, there are now high-end modern materials that go through computer-controlled heat treatment. The swords that are made using these can also have flexibility and hardness, meaning you can still find a good katana sword without hamon.

Types of steel

You can get a hard blade when you have high carbon content. High carbon steels are ideal for differential hardening utilizing layers to produce the hamon effect. Remember that carbon steel is usually utilized in industries and has a low price. But there are also some types of steel with a high nickel content that are more durable and expensive.

Elasticity is a character that makes steel attain its original shape after deforming it. It’s possible to have elasticity by ensuring that the steel has high silicon content. You can use the blades that are made of spring steel for stage fencing swords to produce steel-on-steel clashes.

Stainless steel can resist corrosion. This is because it has a high content of chromium which is about 10.5 percent. Stainless steel is usually commonly utilized for outdoor and kitchen knives. It’s rarely utilized for swords, but some manufacturers can use it for blunt training swords or decorative models.

Keep in mind that the steel type is not the only crucial factor. You also need to consider the way the material was heated after machining and how the cooling affected the hardening.

The best steel should never crack and the material should not be too soft or hard. This is the reason why you need to purchase samurai swords from reputable sword makers or blacksmiths. You can get two swords that were made from the same steel by different sword makers but have different properties because of different heat treatments.