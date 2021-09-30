The Dos and Don’ts of Pairing Necklaces With Clothes

Sometimes, it can be enough to slip your favorite necklace around your neck regardless of what you’re wearing, then continue with your day, no further thought required. Other styles, though, require a bit more effort. So, whether you’re looking to pull off an elegant classic look or you’re figuring out how best to showcase that whimsical necklace you’ve yet to wear, you can coordinate your clothes and jewelry—including your go-to necklaces—to find a look that works for you.

Do consider color schemes.

With statement pieces, in particular, you must consider the color scheme of your outfit as a whole when combining your jewelry with the right clothing. Your necklace will make a very different sort of statement—often one you don’t want to be making—if you’re pairing clashing colors or patterns. So instead, ensure the design qualities of your necklace are echoed, or at least complemented, by similar aspects in your clothing choices.

Don’t fall prey to changing trends.

Trends draw us in with the glamor of the runway and the gloss of fashion magazine spreads. Nevertheless, these trends won’t always guide you toward the perfect cohesive look, especially if you’re spending time chasing each new must-have style as it comes along. So instead, choose classic looks that compliment your fashion sense, adding trendier details as you see fit. As a result, you’ll look much more stylish wearing your favorite pieces than you ever would in today’s hottest trends, if only because you’ve given yourself the gift of time to spend on perfect-for-you fashions.

Do pay attention to your collar.

One integral part of fashion so far as pendants and other necklace styles are concerned is the crucial detail of pairing pieces based on your outfit’s neckline. Be it a wedding dress or graphic tee, your outfit of the day will be instantly elevated when you keep this detail in mind. A high halter top, for instance, will typically look best with a shorter necklace, while a plunging neckline will find itself enhanced when paired with a lengthy gold or silver necklace that helps to elongate your silhouette.

Don’t try too hard.

If you’re pairing the exact shade of emerald through each piece of your outfit, adding a few too many pearl accessories to your country club look, or otherwise putting together a look that screams “trying too hard,” the time and effort you put into this fashion are almost sure to be disregarded, seen instead as a detriment to your overall style.

Do something original.

While you‘ll want to keep the rules of fashion in mind as you combine your ideal styles, it’s just as crucial that you stay open to the idea of trying something original. After all, the sheer fact that you understand these guidelines should allow you to stray from the pre-styled designs on a store mannequin and try a more creative look. Create an outfit made up of your favorite pieces or mix and match those pendant necklaces with a variety of style selections. Your wardrobe will seem all the more uniquely yours with a bit of originality.

Don’t let others make your decisions.

And this includes this article! No matter what, the most essential quality of any combination of dresses or jumpsuits and pendants or pearls is that you feel confident and beautiful in the look you’ve curated. That’s a lot harder to do when you wear the gold necklace someone else picked out for you with the pearl-studded collar or your go-to LBD. Of course, a bit of guidance or advice never hurt but, if you’re relinquishing control entirely, that lack of a personal touch is sure to show.

When it comes to pairing a necklace with your outfit of the day, there are many aspects you must consider. However, as with any look, the most crucial detail to keep in mind is that you end up with a fashion take you truly love.