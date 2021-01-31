The Best Shampoo to Use for Your Hair Type

Whether your hair is straight, dry, damaged, curly, frizzy, etc., there is a shampoo made especially for your hair.

There are a lot of shampoo types with confusing lingo, such as straightening, moisturizing, volumizing, smoothing, and many more. Choosing the one that matches your hair type can be a tough challenge.

So, how do you choose the best shampoo for your hair type?

Here is everything you need to know!

How to Find the Best Shampoo According to Your Hair Type?

Here are the main types of shampoos and the types of hair they suit the most:

This type of shampoo is enriched with smoothing agents and extra moisturizers. It works great for making your hair silky smooth and keeping it healthy.

It gives an excellent headstart for smooth and straight styles, It helps seal your hair cuticle and keep your hair moisturized for the longest period possible.

Volumizing Shampoo

Your go-to shampoo if your hair is limp or fine. It gives your hair an extra boost without weighing it down.

So, enjoy your added hair volume and your fascinating new look with this shampoo.

Balancing Shampoo

This is the best option for normal and regular hair. It will not dry out your hair and it will not over-moisturize it at the same time. Great middle-ground option!

However, there is nothing too special about this shampoo. It’s not made particularly for a specific type of her.

Hydrating – Moisturizing Shampoo

If you have curly, coarse, or thick hair that is always dry and needs moisture, then this shampoo is great for your hair type.

It has moisturizing agents that are excellent for adding smoothness, shine, and moisture to your hair. Your hair needs it to rehydrate and thrive once again.

Fortifying – Strengthening Shampoo

Designed and formulated for damaged, brittle, over-processed, weakened, and highlighted hair.

It contains certain proteins that can enhance your hair’s condition and make it stronger and healthier.

Curly Hair Shampoo

Just like what the name indicates, it is specially made for curly hair. It works on reducing the frizz without weighing down your curls.

It is also very moisturizing for your hair since curly hair is usually dry.

Tips for Picking the Right Shampoo

Here are some tips to help you choose the right shampoo for you:

Get to Know Your Scalp

Contrary to the common belief, shampoo is not only used for cleansing your hair. It is actually a caring agent for your scalp as well. That’s why you need to know the type of your scalp before picking your shampoo.

Oily Scalp

For people with an oily scalp, always look for balancing, strengthening, and volumizing shampoos.

Avoid using hydrating and moisturizing as much as possible as they can make your scalp even more oily.

Dry Scalp

Dry scalps can get very itchy and irritating. Opposite to oily scalps, always look for hydrating and moisturizing shampoos.

You also need to avoid any shampoo with the words strengthening, fortifying, or volumizing.

Get a Personalized Formula

Some companies, such as Prose offer you a custom shampoo made for your own hair. TheProse Shampoois completely personal and formulated for your own type of hair.

They will ask you questions about your hair’s type, thickness, length, density, and many more. These questions will give them detailed knowledge about your hair in order to come out with the perfect formula that suits you.

This gives you such a great advantage and spares you from the pain of trying to figure out which shampoo is best for your hair.

Final Thoughts

Among all the shampoos and different brands in the market, it can get very challenging to know which shampoo will work best for your type of hair.

Check out our guide to make the task easier for you and help you pick the right shampoo for your hair!