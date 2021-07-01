If you plan to go to Nashville, the capital of American music, here is the list of the things you should do and visit in this attractive city.

Nashville is a very dynamic city even though its metropolitan area has around two million inhabitants. Although it is known as the city of music, the primary industry in the town is health services. In addition, it is a city with a large student population, as it is home to 5 universities, a factor that has contributed significantly to the impressive urban and demographic growth of Nashville in recent years.

Nashville is a place where one can enjoy several things. There are lots of attractions for children, hiking trails, and natural landscapes that make Nashville a perfect place to live. You can enjoy the best nightlife here by listening to country music and visiting famous bars and pubs. Here are the best neighbourhoods of Nashville. This guide will help you understand how it feels to live in a different neighbourhood of Nashville.

Hillsboro Village

Sandwiched between Vanderbilt University and Belmont University, Nashville is known as Hillsboro Pueblo. It is home to the famous Pancake Pantry restaurant and the Fido Cafe, various boutiques, shops, and lounges, attracting many college students and tourists. In addition, the area has an urban park with a playground for children and is home to the Belcourt Theater.

Hillsboro Village has several single-family homes accessible and has several apartments for young professionals. You can rent them for a few days or a few months also. Apartments in Hillsboro Village have all the facilities that you need.

Green hills

Known for its upscale shopping scene, Green Hills is one of Nashville’s wealthiest neighborhoods, with several local celebrities known for owning properties in the area. There are lots of rental properties for every budget available here. Search Green Hills Apartment on a rental apartment site like Aptamigo and you will get results of apartments with location, photos, amenities and many more things. Fortunately, those who live in Green Hills can quickly get around on foot, as most places people go are close to each other.

Downtown

For a taste of the city alive and entertaining, head downtown. This area is where honky-tonks line the streets, where several popular tourist attractions are located, and where nightlife transforms Nashville into a city reminiscent of the Las Vegas strip. You will see horse carriages giving visits to visitors. You’ll hear up-and-coming singers and songwriters echo through the speakers of live music venues, and you can experience Nashville and the many legendary souvenir shops, restaurants, and other venues that bring the city to life.

East Nashville

Considered one of the most eccentric areas of the city, East Nashville is a center for laid-back creatives and diverse lifestyles. Homes in East Nashville are mostly vintage-style old homes, as well as duplexes and small apartments. The atmosphere of the area attracts many families and young adults due to its peculiar character.

12 South

Many families enjoy the South 12 neighbourhood for what it offers. Sevier Park is excellent for kids, dog walking, or taking an afternoon stroll in a stroller. The area is also home to the Frothy Monkey coffee shop and several small clothing boutiques, including Reese Witherspoon’s flagship Draper James store. There is a farmers market on Tuesdays during the warmer months, and Las Paletas, which sells Mexican popsicles, is also nearby.

Downtown Franklin

The historic town of Franklin, which is located in the southern part of the greater Nashville area, has a charming downtown scene that attracts many people. In the winter, Christmas Dickens is quite famous. There is also Pumpkinfest in the fall and Main Street Festival in the spring.

Opryland Area and Music Valley

The area is made up of Opryland and Music Valley, which are very popular with tourists for their exceptional entertainment offerings. It’s easy accessibility and wide range of leisure activities, as well as several essential services, make Opryland a perfect place to stay.

If you decide to spend a few days in Nashville, you can do all kinds of fun activities such as visiting the Zoo, strolling along the Cumberland River aboard a historic showboat, and practicing all types of sports.