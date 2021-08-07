The Benefits of Improving Your Sleep Schedule

There is no shortage of benefits that come with the effort to boost your sleep schedule. From a more robust immune system to more energy to better mental acuity, a consistent sleep schedule yields a host of advantages. Here are five of the best reasons to make a diligent effort to improve your sleep patterns.

Better Immune Function

You will be doing your immune system a big favor if you are purposeful about getting a good night of sleep. When your body is at rest, the immune cells and proteins are able to fight off invaders. This happens when your body releases proteins called cytokines that work to fight off inflammation and infection. With this time of rest, these body processes are hindered.

Numerous studies have proven how individuals who do not get enough sleep are more likely to become ill when exposed to a virus. Disruptions in sleep patterns also make it more difficult to recover when you do get sick. The right amount of sleep can also make vaccines more effective.

More Energy

Everyone has been in the position of not having enough energy to get through the day because of a poor night of sleep. While copious amounts of caffeine may help you power through the occasional restless night, all of the coffee in the world will not help when your sleep patterns are consistently out of whack.

This boost in energy after a proper night of rest is especially evident for those who exercise regularly. Keeping a consistent sleep pattern improves hand-eye coordination and reaction time. Getting enough rest is also beneficial to muscle recovery, helping you to get more out of your workouts.

Improved Mental Function

You cannot expect your mind to function at optimal levels when it is tired. Getting enough sleep boosts an individual’s problem-solving skills. A good night of sleep can also enhance your memory function. This is because the brain uses this time at rest each night to process and consolidate all of the memories from the day. Without this time to recover, the brain is not able to store these snapshots for future recollection.

If you want to improve your mental acuity and overall brain function, it would be wise to look for the best adjustable bed to ensure quality sleep. This is the first step if you really want to see some change. The right sleeping environment will go a long way in helping to promote healthy sleep schedules.

Reduced Risk of Serious Illness and Disease

One of the most compelling selling points of trying to get enough sleep is to reduce your risk of developing serious illness and disease. Not getting adequate sleep automatically raise your risk of developing high blood pressure, a precursor to heart attacks. This is because a lack of sleep translates to a higher amount of cortisol in the body. The prevalence of this stress hormone may make your heart have to work harder, leading to problems down the road.

Sleep can also keep illnesses such as diabetes at bay. This is because the proper amount of sleep can help the body to clear glucose from the bloodstream, helping to regulate blood sugar levels. Not getting enough sleep has also been shown to increase weight gain, leading to a myriad of health issues.

Boost in Mental and Emotional Health

The benefits of a regular sleep schedule are not just physical. When you feel rested, your mood naturally improves. Conversely, lack of sleep can exacerbate the symptoms of depression and anxiety. This creates a dangerous cycle that can be hard to break as ongoing mental health issues can make it more difficult to get the sleep that you need.

Inadequate sleep also reduces your drive and ability to be social. In turn, this can cause feelings of loneliness. When you sleep, your brain also works hard to process emotions. Without this time of recovery, you are more likely to experience negative feelings. All of these factors can have a detrimental effect on how you view life.

The science is clear. Being intentional about creating healthy sleep patterns can have a profound effect on your overall health and wellness. You owe it to yourself to make consistent sleep patterns a goal.