Early research and anecdotal evidence suggest the efficacy of ibogaine in the treatment and reduction of addiction withdrawal symptoms, cravings, and recurrence.

Ibogaine is a psychedelic compound derived from iboga, a Western African shrub that is used by the Bwiti tribe for ceremonial, healing, and religious rituals. This natural psychoactive substance alters the chemical composition of the brain.

Small doses of ibogaine can act as a mild stimulant. However, large doses can cause a severe psychedelic state. Anecdotal evidence suggests that large doses of ibogaine can help prevent substance-related cravings and opiate withdrawal symptoms. Typically, the effects are short-lived but it offers the individual enough time to be sober and think through about his addiction.

But while ibogaine can manage withdrawal symptoms, substance abuse requires a holistic approach to treat deeper issues. It should be used along with other treatment regimens or therapies and under medical supervision.

What are the benefits of ibogaine treatment?

Ibogaine treatment offers numerous benefits.

Physically, substance abuse can take a toll on our bodies. Long-term use of prohibited drugs can lead to diseases. Ibogaine treatment has shown physical benefits that include:

Immediately blood pressure control, particularly hypertension

Reduce stress

Maintain sobriety and promote peace of mind

Preventwithdrawal symptoms

Enhance mood

Increase energy

Specialists at Mexico ibogaine treatment center, Clear Sky Recovery, emphasize that ibogaine treatment can give your body much-needed rest after years of substance abuse. It enables you to restore a healthy balance in your body, remove toxins, and manage stress.

Aside from its physical benefits, ibogaine treatment impacts the brain which makes it effective for treating anxiety PTSD, depression, and other psychological conditions. When used properly, ibogaine treatment enables you to tap the subconscious mind to eradicate negative feelings, pressure, stress, and emotional pain due to trauma. Some of the psychological benefits of ibogaine include:

Reduce or eliminate cravings for illicit substances, like alcohol, cocaine, amphetamines, opiates, and other drugs

Maintain mental sharpness and improve concentration

Manage cravings for unhealthy food options like sugar, meat, salty foods, and junk foods

Control emotional outbursts and negative thought processes

Behavioral change, such as understanding and controlling unhealthy lifestyle patterns

Improve self-confidence and self-awareness

Ibogaine treatment is done in a recognized facility often results in better outcomes for individuals suffering from substance abuse. The therapy often results in a long-term recovery that requires very little follow-up care. Undergoing this addiction treatment can spark personal growth.

Ibogaine can produce an egoless state where an individual can gain immense personal insights. These are powerful insights that enable the individual to tackle whatever personal issues.

Due to the clinical and anecdotal evidence associate with ibogaine treatment, it is fast becoming more in-demand and prevalent. Although ibogaine treatment is not a cure-all for chronic substance use disorders, it has a high success rate for addiction treatment.

Like any other treatment, the benefits of ibogaine treatment may vary amongst people. For some, it can have a high success rate when it comes to minimizing the withdrawal symptoms. Its effects range from complete eradication of withdrawal symptoms to simply a reduction in cravings. Although more study is needed to determine the effectiveness of ibogaine treatment, its positive impact proves promising for the treatment of addiction.

To date, ibogaine remains a Schedule I drug and is primarily used in non-traditional clinical settings in other countries. There are hundreds of ibogaine treatment centers around the world, and thousands of individuals are receiving this therapy. The lack of approval to use ibogaine in the US makes it somewhat difficult to determine the efficacy of the treatment. Recent studies conducted in Mexico, Brazil, and New Zealand (jurisdictions where ibogaine treatment is considered legal) have shown a high success rate for the long-term reduction of withdrawal symptoms, particularly if ibogaine is used along with psychotherapy.

When used along with a structured treatment plan and continuous social support, ibogaine treatment shows tremendous promise for people struggling with addiction. It is not surprising why the industry is seeing a rapid expansion. But like many other areas of the healthcare industry, not all players offer the same degree of efficacy and quality services. It is important to find the provider and treatment center that best meets your needs. Lastly, while ibogaine has a long list of benefits, it is not a one-size-fits-all regimen for addiction. Make sure to check with ibogaine professionals to know if it is the best option in your case.