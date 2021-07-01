The Average Cost of Tree Removal: A Basic Guide

Although trees are an important part of nature and can enhance your home’s curb appeal, there are many reasons why you might consider removing a tree. Sick trees, dead trees, storm damage, or roots growing too close to the foundation of your house are all valid reasons to remove a tree.

If you need a tree removed and are wondering about what it’ll cost you, you’ve come to the right place! Keep reading to learn more about the average cost of tree removal.

Average Cost of Tree Removal

The tree removal process consists of cutting the branches and the tree trunk, which results in bringing it all the way down to a stump. The required tools and labor are included in the cost estimate you’ll get from a tree removal company like Prestige Tree And Landscape.

On average, it costs between $400 and $1200 to cut down and remove a tree. Most people pay around $750 for tree removal services. Most professional companies charge different rates for different tree heights.

Other Factors that Affect Cost

The size of the tree is usually the biggest factor that affects tree removal cost, but there are some other determining cost factors as well. A few of them are explained below.

Fallen Tree

If the tree you need to remove is a fallen tree, it will be much cheaper to remove than a standing tree. Removing a tree that is standing comes with a lot of safety hazards and risks.

Those risks are almost eliminated if the tree is already on the ground, which reduces the cost of removal. You can expect to pay anywhere between $85 to $300 to get a fallen tree in your yard removed.

Tree Condition

If you have a tree in your yard that is unhealthy, it’s best to get it removed quickly. Unhealthy trees can pose an unwanted threat to neighboring trees.

If the unhealthy tree you’re removing is standing and still relatively sturdy, you’ll most likely pay the same price as you would for healthy tree removal. However, many unhealthy trees are weaker than healthy trees and are easier to remove. If that’s the case for you, you may get quoted a lower price for removal.

Accessibility

A tree that’s not easily accessible is much more difficult for tree removal companies to remove. It takes thorough planning and may even require specialized tools to ensure nothing around it gets damaged. Removing an inaccessible tree can increase your bill by up to 50%.

Additional Services

There are some extra services you may want to add on when you get your tree removed. If you want the tree stump removed, that’ll add an average of $300 to your total bill. If you’d prefer to get the stump ground up, it’ll cost you a little bit less.

Once the tree is removed, there will likely be debris all over your yard. Some companies include debris removal in their base fee, but make sure you inquire about that before choosing a tree care specialist.

Since you already have a tree company working on your yard, if any of your trees have overgrown branches, it’s a good idea to consider tree trimming. Tree trimming costs can range anywhere from $315 to $700, depending on the tree’s height.

Average Cost of Tree Removal Explained

Now that you know about the average cost of tree removal, are you ready to clean up your yard? If you have a tree that needs to be removed, it’s best to get it taken care of quickly, so it doesn’t cause further issues.

If you’re interested in more articles like this, check out the rest of our blog!