The 4 Types of Essential Tools for Beginner Construction Workers

Getting into a new line of work can be exciting but a huge responsibility. It’s important to know exactly what type of tools you need for the projects you’ll be working on. So where do you begin?

There are general tools that will make your work easier such as a measuring tape and then there are heavy-duty tools such as cranes. There are different types of tools out there in order to perform different jobs.

If you’re new to the construction industry you may not know where to start. So we’ve listed four important tools for the beginner construction worker or company owner. Keep reading to find out more.

1. General Tools

When it comes to general tools, it’s safe to say that a lot of people know the very basic tools available out there. These are tools that get used most often around household repairs and most homeowners have them in their houses. These tools will perform basic tasks such as measuring an item or distance from one point to another.

Here is a list of general tools you’ll need:

Knives

Cutters

Measuring tape

Clamps

Hammer

Wrenches

Flashlight

Set of pliers

Screwdriver set

As stated above, these tools will only perform very general and basic tasks so of course, you will need them at some point. But for other tasks, you’ll need more advanced tools or machines.

2. Wood Tools

Construction requires working with wood at some point so having the right wood tools will help make any job easy. If you use the incorrect tools to cut wood it can splinter and damage it.

If you’ve gone through the list of different tools, you would already know that using the right tool is important. But in case you haven’t, here are a few tools that you’ll need when working with wood:

Drill

Circular saw

Sander

Screwdriver

Jigsaw cutter

There’s no denying that working with wood can be difficult sometimes but having the correct tools will make it easier. You want to be able to complete tasks quickly and effectively and you can only succeed in this endeavour if you have the right woodwork tools.

3. Concrete Tools

Some general tools, as well as wood tools, can be used on concrete. But to get the result you’re looking for, you should look into what concrete utensils you need to get the job done quickly. These tools are designed specifically for concrete jobs so you’ll be able to get the job done successfully every time.

Concrete tools include:

Mixers

Trowels

Concrete cut-off saws

Masonry saw

Impact wrench

Of course, it’s important to note that these tools are only useful for concrete work so if you were going into a different field they may be useful. You can create a lot of items with concrete such as tables, countertops, and centrepieces. This means that you can branch out into other projects if you’re struggling with construction.

4. Heavy Duty Machines

There is no denying that handheld tools can only get you so far, therefore, having the right heavy-duty machines when working in construction is vital. You won’t be able to get the job done with handheld utensils such as screwdrivers and hammers especially if it’s a big project.

Heavy-duty tools or machines include cranes, bulldozers, loaders and excavators.

Of course, heavy-duty machines are expensive especially bigger machines such as cranes. The best part about getting the right machines, especially heavy-duty ones is the fact that you can hire them. This is an excellent option for those who don’t have a lot of capital to spend or those who are on a budget from the get-go.

Getting into the construction industry is pricey. However, hiring machines can help you get the equipment you need without spending too much money.

Don’t put yourself in the negative by spending all your money on machines that you may not be able to maintain. Hiring your machines will save you from maintenance fees and storage space.

Final Thoughts

You don’t want to affect the livelihood of your business by choosing the incorrect tools and machines for your construction business. However, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the choices you have. But if you know what type of construction you want to go into then it will be easier to figure out which machines and tools you’ll need for your business.

So use this article as a guide to help you make a checklist of all the items you need before starting your construction services. After reading this article, you should have an idea of what tools you need to look into as well as the different groups the tools fall under.