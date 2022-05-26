All You Need to Know About Tharita Cesaroni

Italian film producer and cinematographer Tharita Cesaroni was born in Milan, Italy. Cesaroni is widely recognized as Dermot Mulroney’s wife, an American musician, and actor, who rose to fame for his role in ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding.’

Currently, Tharita is among those ladies entertainers who are dominating the showbiz scene worldwide.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Names: Tharita Cesaroni.

Popular As: Cesaroni.

Gender: Female

Age: 52 years old as of 2019.

Zodiac Sign: Aries.

Date of Birth: October 31, 1963.

Place of Birth: Milan, Italy.

Birthday: October 31

Occupation / Profession: Film producer and cinematographer.

Net Worth: $2 million

Nationality: Italian.

Race / Ethnicity: To Be Updated.

Religion: Christian.

Sexual Orientation: Straight.

Parents: Franco Catullé and Emy Cesaroni.

Marital Status: Married.

Wife/Spouse: Dermot Mulroney

Children: Daughter(s) (Sally June Mulroney, Mabel Ray Mulroney)

All about the body measurements of the Tharita Cesaroni

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

Height: 5′ 4” inches (164 cm)

Weight: 52 Kg (114 Lbs)

Eye Color: Dark Brown

Hair Color: Brown

Shoe Size: 8 (US)

Dress Size:6 (US)

Breast Size: 32B

Waist Size: 24 inches.

Hip Size: 34 inches.

Body Measurements: 32-24-35 inches

Facts about Tharita Cesaroni

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● On October 31, 1963, Cesaroni was born in Milan, Italy. She has Italian-American nationality. Her parents are Franco Catullé (father) and Emy Cesaroni (mother), an actress and singer from Italy.

● As the daughter of a famously known actress and singer, she also became interested in the entertainment industry and began her career as a cinematographer. Her work earned fame, and soon, she became a successful event cinematographer. Furthermore, she has also worked as a film producer in the Italian media.

● She exchanged the wedding vows with an American actor Dermot Mulroney as a second wife. The couple has two daughters together, Sally June Mulroney and Mabel Ray Mulroney. Currently, she lives with her partner in Los Angeles, California, United States.

● Her husband, Dermot Mulroney, is a famous Hollywood who gained popularity for his memorable roles in movies like ‘Long Gone,’ ‘Young Guns,’ ‘Where the Day Takes You,” in romantic comedies such as ‘The Wedding Date,’ ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ and co-starred in films like August: Osage County,’ ‘The Family Stone,’ etc. He has appeared in series like ‘Friends,’ ‘Crisis,’ ‘New Gon television screen, etc. The award-winning actor is also a talented musician and cellist.

● It is not sure if she continues to work as a cinematographer and film producer, but she is often seen with her husband at events like ‘amfAR Los Angeles 2017’ and the ‘2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

● Cesaroni has enjoyed good fame in the showbiz industry as a film producer and cinematographer. She has earned a net worth of about $2 million as of the current year. Nonetheless, her husband has an estimated net worth of $11 Million.

