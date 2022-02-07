All you need to know about Tasha Connar

Tasha Connor is a British actor. She had appeared in films like When the Lights Went Out 2012, Brilliant Young Mind 2014, and The Incident in 2015.

Full Name: Tasha Connor

Gender: Female

Profession: Actress

Birthday: 13 November 1996

Birthplace: West Yorkshire, United kingdom

Nationality: British

Zodiac: Scorpio

Food Habit: Non-Vegetable

Parents: Unknown

Net Worth: $ 1.2 Million

Height: not available

Weight: not available

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Brown

Shoe size: 8 US

Body Measurements: not available

Tasha Connor was born in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, on 13 November 1996.

