All you need to know about Tasha Connar

Tasha Connor is a British actor. She had appeared in films like When the Lights Went Out 2012, Brilliant Young Mind 2014, and The Incident in 2015.
Full Name: Tasha Connor
Gender: Female
Profession: Actress
Birthday: 13 November 1996
Age: 25
Birthplace: West Yorkshire, United kingdom
Nationality: British
Zodiac: Scorpio
Food Habit: Non-Vegetable
Parents: Unknown
Net Worth: $ 1.2 Million
Height: not available
Weight: not available
Eye Color: Black
Hair Color: Brown
Shoe size: 8 US
Body Measurements: not available
Facts about Tasha Connar
Tasha Connor was born in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, on 13 November 1996.
Her age is 25 years in the current year.
Overall there are fewer details available about the actress.