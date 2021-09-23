Tania Fox, Bio, Height, Net Worth, Facts, And More!

Biography
Tania Fox, Bio

Tania Fox is a gorgeous American actress who was born in 1993. Her Hollywood movies and tv show well know her. Tania started her career at a very early age with short roles. She was always passionate about acting and drama.

We don’t have much information about her family. She earned fame among the audience as they wanted to know about her bio. Let’s talk about her basic information.

Tania Fox real name Tania Fox
Tania Fox Birthday 9 July 1993
Tania Fox Age 27
Tania Fox gender Female
Tania Fox height 5’6”
Tania Fox Nationality Ukranian
Tania Fox Ethnicity White
Tania Fox profession Actress
Tania Fox Husband/ Boyfriends Single
Tania Fox Net Worth Not Known
Tania Fox Instagram taniafoxfilm
Tania Fox YouTube theemilybloom

 

Facts

  1. Tania Fox’s date of birth is controversial as she was born in 1993, but some people say she was born in 1986.
  2. She looks beautiful and stands at 5 feet and 6 inches.
  3. No one knows about her earning as she did not reveal her net worth.
  4. Tania Fox is not married yet, and no one knows about her dating relationship.
  5. Her nationality is controversial as some people say she has American nationality, and some reports claim that she has Ukrainian.
  6. Her IMDb profile claims that she is the producer of 10 television series and worked in 27 tv series as an actress.
  7. Tania has thousands of followers on social media as she has active on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtuber, Tiktok.
