Tania Fox, Bio, Height, Net Worth, Facts, And More!

Tania Fox is a gorgeous American actress who was born in 1993. Her Hollywood movies and tv show well know her. Tania started her career at a very early age with short roles. She was always passionate about acting and drama.
We don’t have much information about her family. She earned fame among the audience as they wanted to know about her bio. Let’s talk about her basic information.
|Tania Fox real name
|Tania Fox
|Tania Fox Birthday
|9 July 1993
|Tania Fox Age
|27
|Tania Fox gender
|Female
|Tania Fox height
|5’6”
|Tania Fox Nationality
|Ukranian
|Tania Fox Ethnicity
|White
|Tania Fox profession
|Actress
|Tania Fox Husband/ Boyfriends
|Single
|Tania Fox Net Worth
|Not Known
|Tania Fox Instagram
|taniafoxfilm
|Tania Fox YouTube
|theemilybloom
Facts
- Tania Fox’s date of birth is controversial as she was born in 1993, but some people say she was born in 1986.
- She looks beautiful and stands at 5 feet and 6 inches.
- No one knows about her earning as she did not reveal her net worth.
- Tania Fox is not married yet, and no one knows about her dating relationship.
- Her nationality is controversial as some people say she has American nationality, and some reports claim that she has Ukrainian.
- Her IMDb profile claims that she is the producer of 10 television series and worked in 27 tv series as an actress.
- Tania has thousands of followers on social media as she has active on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtuber, Tiktok.