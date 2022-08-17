Everything You Want To Know About Tanaya Beatty

Tanaya Beatty is a Canadian actress known for Breaking Dawn Part 1 of The Twilight Saga. For somebody beautiful, it’s very captivating that Tanaya Beatty is an incredibly private individual and data about her on the web is extremely limited.
She was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on the twelfth of February, 1991, and her complete name is Tanaya Kilcher Beatty. She has grown up in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Even though she has a Canadian Nationality, it seems this entertainer has surprising and interesting family roots. Tanaya Beatty’s biological dad is of the Himalayan race, while her biological mother is of Da’naxda’xw Nation background. Maybe these blended genes are the secret behind her uttermost beauty.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Tanaya Kilcher Beatty
Date of birth: February 12, 1991
Place of birth: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Age: 31 years (As of 2022)
Nationality: Canadian
Horoscope: Aquarius
Occupation: Actress,
Spouse/Boyfriend: Not Available
Instagram: @tanayabeatty
Twitter: Not Available
Net Worth: $1 Million (approx.)
All about the body measurements of the actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress
- Tanaya Beatty Height: 5 feet 6 inches or 170 cm
- Tanaya Beatty Weight: 51 kg or 112 lbs
- Tanaya Beatty Bra size: 32B
- Tanaya Beatty Shoe size: 6.5US
- Tanaya Beatty Body measurements: 34-25-35inches
Further detail about Tanaya Beatty
- It may come as a shock to various to discover that the Canadian entertainer’s biological parents did not raise her.
- When Tanaya Beatty was just a child, she got adopted by an Italian couple who brought her up as their daughter in British Columbia.
- Tanaya doesn’t talk much about her adoptive parents, although she has a brilliant relationship with them.
- Tanaya got her acting coaching from the Vancouver Film School in 2010, where she finished a program in Essentials and Acting. She likewise got herself enrolled in a social work program where she obtained a certificate.
- Tanaya doesn’t have any social media account dissimilar to most of her fellow actors in the media industry. It seems Tanaya prefers keeping her personal life low-key.
- Tanaya started her career with Twilight Saga’s famous film: Breaking Dawn Part 1.
- Usually, most actors are not lucky enough to start their career with a blockbuster project. But Tanaya was fortunate that her first-ever role became her identity for the rest of her life. And it opened a great door for her in the film industry.
- After Twilight, this entertainer has proceeded to cast in a ton of different films. In 2012, she got the role of Jessica Finch in the drama series, True Justice.
- Additionally, in 2012, she was seen as Caitlin Janvier in the Canadian series called Arctic Air. She showed up in an episode of Blackstone and was part of the film Words and Pictures cast.
- In 2014, she showed up in two episodes of the famous series The 100, where she played the character of Mel, and in 2016, she performed in the miniseries, Lewis and Clark.
- She was also part of the Hochelaga, Land of Souls, in 2017.