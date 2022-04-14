Biography

Every fact you need to know about Tallula Fyfe Dempsey

By Tony Altidore 1

Tallula Fyfe Dempsey is famous as the daughter of the popular Gray’s Anatomy actor Patrick
Dempsey and his wife, Jillian Dempsey. Her mother is a hairstylist and makeup artist. She was
born on 20th February 2002 in Malibu, California, United States. She went to Malibu High
School and then got an education from the University of California.

Fyfe grew up along with her
twin brothers named Darby and Sullivan. Her father got fame because of his role as
neurosurgeon “McDreamy” in Gray’s Anatomy. Her father worked in amazing movies such as
Loverboy, Can’t Buy Me Love, Freedom Writers, and many more. Tallula is enjoying her
father’s net worth, which is approximately $35 million.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Tallula Fyfe Dempsey
Date of birth:  February 20, 2002
Place of birth: Malibu, California, United States
Age: years old (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Pisces
Nationality: American
Occupation: celebrity Child
Instagram: @taluladempsey
Net Worth: approx.: $35million (her father’s net worth)
Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

Tallula Fyfe Dempsey

 

All about the body measurements of the Tallula Fyfe Dempsey

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

 Weight: 65kg
 height: 5’5”
 shoe size:
 body measurements:
Facts about Tallula Fyfe Dempsey
 Talula Fyfe Dempsey is a celebrity kid. She is the daughter of famous actor Patrick
Dempsey. Her mother&#39;s name is Jillian Fink.
 She was born on 20th February 2002. she came into the limelight because of her parents.
 The popular Patrick&#39;s daughter got an education from California University.
 Talula is not involved in any romantic relationship.
 Her parents started dating in 1994 and exchanged vows in 1999.

 Talula&#39;s net worth is unknown. it seems that she is living a life on her father&#39;s net worth.
Patrick&#39;s net worth is $35 million.
 Talula is active on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. You
can follow her on @ taluladempsey.

Tallula Fyfe Dempsey

Tallula Fyfe Dempsey

Tony Altidore

Tony Altidore is a seasoned journalist with nearly 10 years experience. While studying journalism at the University of Pennsylvania, Tony found a passion for finding engaging stories. As a contributor to The Tiger News, Tony mostly covers state and national developments.

You might also like
Biography

Everything you want to know about Chelsea Hobbs

Biography

All you need to know about David Sanov

Biography

All you need to know about Ella Rae Wahlberg

Biography

Every fact you want to know about Kate Jenkinson