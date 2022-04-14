Every fact you need to know about Tallula Fyfe Dempsey

Tallula Fyfe Dempsey is famous as the daughter of the popular Gray’s Anatomy actor Patrick

Dempsey and his wife, Jillian Dempsey. Her mother is a hairstylist and makeup artist. She was

born on 20th February 2002 in Malibu, California, United States. She went to Malibu High

School and then got an education from the University of California.

Fyfe grew up along with her

twin brothers named Darby and Sullivan. Her father got fame because of his role as

neurosurgeon “McDreamy” in Gray’s Anatomy. Her father worked in amazing movies such as

Loverboy, Can’t Buy Me Love, Freedom Writers, and many more. Tallula is enjoying her

father’s net worth, which is approximately $35 million.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Tallula Fyfe Dempsey

Date of birth: February 20, 2002

Place of birth: Malibu, California, United States

Age: years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Pisces

Nationality: American

Occupation: celebrity Child

Instagram: @taluladempsey

Net Worth: approx.: $35million (her father’s net worth)

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Tallula Fyfe Dempsey

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

 Weight: 65kg

 height: 5’5”

 shoe size:

 body measurements:

Facts about Tallula Fyfe Dempsey

 Talula Fyfe Dempsey is a celebrity kid. She is the daughter of famous actor Patrick

Dempsey. Her mother's name is Jillian Fink.

 She was born on 20th February 2002. she came into the limelight because of her parents.

 The popular Patrick's daughter got an education from California University.

 Talula is not involved in any romantic relationship.

 Her parents started dating in 1994 and exchanged vows in 1999.

 Talula's net worth is unknown. it seems that she is living a life on her father's net worth.

Patrick's net worth is $35 million.

 Talula is active on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. You

can follow her on @ taluladempsey.