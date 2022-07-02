Symptoms of Overtraining and How They Affect Productivity

A bit of exercise is good for your health, but does that mean more is better? Yes, it might be, but only to a limit that your body can handle comfortably! Sports and events like soccer drills, rugby training, and other sports training come with health benefits.

Workout volume has benefits, but there are limits to how much you should exercise. Here are signs of overtraining and how they can affect your productivity.

Fatigue

Fatigue is the most common symptom of overtraining. It’s important to note that you can have physical, mental, or both at the same time.

Feeling fatigued during your workouts is normal and expected, but if you feel tired even after resting for a few hours, it may be a sign of overtraining.

For example, your client wants to lose weight by exercising three days weekly with one strength training session and two cardio sessions. You progress them from 20 minutes of incline walking on Monday through Friday in your first month together; they are doing great! But they want more intensity.

You increase the workout intensity, but they cannot handle it anymore after a few days. This indicates that this person has hit their limits physically due to overtraining. Symptoms such as lack of energy, loss of focus, and decreased motivation will be evident.

Muscle soreness

Soreness usually starts within 24 hours after a workout and can last up to 72 hours. Soreness, another common symptom of overtraining, occurs when your muscles are stressed, which causes damage to the muscle fibers.

The pain you feel during this time is due to micro-tears in your muscles. These micro-tears do not heal completely; they get smaller as you work out more over time. Even if you stop working out entirely, you’ll still have residual muscle soreness from previous workouts.

Chronic fatigue

If you’re experiencing chronic fatigue, your job performance is likely suffering. You may have trouble getting up in the morning and making it through the day without taking frequent breaks.

You might feel low motivation, which makes it harder to do things like focus on work or complete tasks. Chronic fatigue also makes you moody and decreases concentration, affecting your performance at work or school.

Additionally, if your body isn't properly nourished, this can also contribute to feeling exhaustion throughout the day.

Elevated resting heart rate

Do you know how you can feel your heart beating when you run? That’s the number of times it beats in one minute. Your resting heart rate is usually lower than the maximum heart rate, so it could be overtraining if it goes over ten beats per minute.

Your resting heart rate will also increase when you wake up later in the day. You are overtraining if your resting heart rate is significantly higher than normal. This may lead to over-exhaustion and lower energy as you work or exercise.

Decreased appetite and weight loss

You may experience decreased appetite and weight loss when you’re overtraining since your body has hit its limits. You will feel less energetic to conduct your daily activities because of the fatigue, leading to poor performance and motivation to work out.

The lack of energy and fatigue may cause depression, anxiety, trouble sleeping, and loss of interest in exercise or life in general. It might take time for the body to recover from this trauma fully.

Weakened immunity

Overtraining can compromise your immune system. You are more likely to get sick and may be unable to fight off infections. With a weak immune system, your energy levels drop, leaving you and your work vulnerable.

This can lead to a lowered productivity level, as you may need to take time off work or call in sick. It affects not only your performance but also your overall well-being.

If you’re overtraining, you may get sick and perform worse

If you’re overtraining, you might not be getting enough sleep. Exhaustion and fatigue are common symptoms of overtraining, and lack of sleep can contribute to this.

You may also be pushing yourself too hard if you’re experiencing other symptoms, such as feeling unwell or having difficulty sleeping. Situations that lead to overtraining include trying to do too much at once, taking on too much stress, and neglecting self-care practices.

Conclusion

The mind is just as susceptible to burnout as the body. When you think about it, this makes sense because both are connected!

Mental exhaustion is linked with lower motivation levels which may explain why many procrastinate when they have work due. Overtraining is not beneficial because it exhausts your body and mind.