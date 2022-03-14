Suzanne Pleshette Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Suzanne Pleshette is one of the famous American actresses. She was born on 31st 1937, in New York City. She got fame when she acted as a voice actress. Suzanne went to Manhattan’s High School of Performing Arts.

After that, she attended Syracuse University for one semester and then transferred to Finch college. Her father was a stage manager, and her mother was an artist and dancer. Suzanne played many roles and got popular after the comedy show The Bob Newhart show in 1972. She looks slim and young due to her fine figure.

She did amazing work in her life. She had been diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2006, and there was the size of a grain of sand that was found in the X-ray report. Well, she received chemotherapy and remained in the hospital when she got the pulmonary infection.

In 1964, She married Troy Donahue that was ended after eight months. After that, Suzanne married Texas Oilman Tom Gallagher, and in this marriage, she also suffered a miscarriage.

The third marriage of Pleshette was with co-star Tom Poston and married until his death from respiratory failure in Los Angeles in 2007. Well, the talented actress died on 19th January 2008 due to o lung cancer.

Suzanne Pleshette Body Measurements

Suzanne Pleshette Weight: 62 kg

Suzanne Pleshette Height: 5’4″

Suzanne Pleshette Bra size: 34C

Suzanne Pleshette Shoe size: 7

Suzanne Pleshette Body measurements: 37-26-38 inches

Personal Information

Suzanne Pleshette Birth Date: January 31st 1937

Suzanne PleshetteDied: January 19th, 2008

Suzanne Pleshette Nationality: American

Suzanne Pleshette Horoscope: Aquarius

Suzanne Pleshette Spouse/Boyfriend: Tom Poston (m. 2001–2007), Tommy Gallagher (m. 1968–2000), Troy Donahue (m. 1964–1964)

Suzanne Pleshette Eye color: Unknown

Suzanne Pleshette Hair color: Unknown