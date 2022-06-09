All you need to know about Susan Fallender

British actress Susan Fallender is famously known for her appearance as Bunny in the American comedy film, Trading Places (1983), directed by John Landis. He has also starred in several films, including Space Rangers (1993) and Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987).

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Susan Fallender

Net Worth: $1 Million

Nickname: Fallender

Marital Status: Married

Birthplace: London, England

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christian

Profession: Actress

Nationality: British

Active Year: 1983

Spouse: Charles Shaughnessy (m. 1983)

Children: 2 – Jenny Shaughnessy, Madelyn Shaughnessy

All about the body measurements of the Susan Fallender

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

Height: 5′ 6” inches (1.67 m)

Weight: N/A

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Brown

Build: Mesomorph

Body Measurement: Slim

Facts about Susan Fallender

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● Susan Fallender was raised in the United Kingdom with her sister, Deborah Fallender, an actress who played roles in films such as Pet Sematary and Runaway. She is an American Citizen and is of white ethnicity.

● Susan Fallender started her acting career in the film Trading Places in 1983 as Bunny. She also starred in Star Trek: The Next Generation, an American science fiction television series. She performed on Tv as Alien Tech in ‘Space Rangers, the American futuristic science fiction drama.

● Her other notable appearances on the Tv screen include The Last Dance(2000) and Architecture of Reassurance(1999).

● Furthermore, Susan married British television and film actor Charles Shaughnessy, on May 21, 1983, in London. The couple has two daughters, Jenny Shaughnessy (B. March 18, 1990), an assistant to head production at Nickelodeon, and Madelyn Shaughnessy (B. February 8, 1995).

● In addition, her husband, Charles George Patrick Shaughnessy, is best well-known for his roles in Tv series such as the soap opera Days of Our Lives (1984-1992), and The Nanny (1993-1999), and Goldfish on Stanley (2002).

● Susan Fallender has earned a net worth of $1 million from her acting career. Furthermore, her partner, Shaughnessy, has made a net worth of $30 million.

Description:

British actress Susan Fallender is famously known for her excellent acting skills in The American comedy film, Trading Places (1983), directed by John Landis. She is also well-recognized as the wife of British television and film actor Charles Shaughnessy.