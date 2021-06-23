Style Upgrade: 4 Best Dress Watch Brands You Should Wear

When looking at the different watch brands and types of watches they have available you can find a wide selection of dress watches, but you also need to decide on which brand to go for. If you are buying a dress watch you might want to consider getting a watch that would go with your outfit. You will also want to make sure that you choose a luxury dress watch with a brand that you trust.

There are many different types of dress watches to choose from and you might even decide to buy more than one watch brand to mix it up and create different looks. This would be a great idea to have if you have several events to attend. Whether you choose a Swiss watch, or you decide on a generic brand it should match your style and general outlook. Here are some wristwatch brands you can buy from.

1. Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani is a luxury fashion house that manufactures high-quality accessories. The brand originated in Italy and has grown to be one of the most popular Italian brands. The Emporio Armani watch line offers individuals of all ages the luxury and variety for high-end, fashionable watches. Just the right amount of fun and elegance goes into designing Emporio Armani accessories.

Aiming to give you the trusted designer accents you’ve come to expect and the fashionable dynamic style you adore, Emporio Armani’s watches combine Italian tradition with the newest materials and techniques to deliver you the products that are designed to last.

Styling and materials like stainless steel and leather ensure that each timepiece you own is a unique creation that speaks to you. Emporio Armani also designs a wide variety of other accessories including bags, belts, and wallets. With an extensive selection to choose from, Emporio Armani makes it easy to find the perfect accessory for you.

Emporio Armani’s watch collection continues to grow with new additions being made on a regular basis to its various collections. For people who want a little bit of Italian flair in their everyday fashion watch, the Emporio Armani brand is a perfect choice.

2. Citizen

For many years, Citizen has pushed the boundaries with timepieces and continues to constantly innovate. Despite being one of today’s biggest and best watchmakers, Citizen isn’t exactly a household name. However, if you enjoy fine watches and an affordable item, you’ll find that there are some very good luxury wristwatches out there made by Citizen. One of their most popular models is the Citizen eco-drive.

Introduced to watchmaking in 1924, Citizen has evolved into an affordable beacon of luxury, combining high-quality craftsmanship with cutting-edge technologies such as eco-driving technology that converts light into energy. Over the years, the brand has grown significantly with a number of different product lines. They currently offer watches for divers, sportsmen, collectors, and anyone else looking for a quality watch. With their quality, attention to detail, and style, Citizen watches are among the most popular on the market.

The brand has also mastered the art of creating simple and elegant wristwatches that enjoys an undeniable reputation. The Citizen Eco-Drive is one of the most stylish watches under $ 200.

3. Timex

Sure, Timex is cheap, but do not let their relatively modest prices fool you into believing that they are of lesser quality. Their new designs include some rather striking features. You can take your wardrobe and time signature to the next level with Timex dress watches. One of their popular models is the Timex easy reader. With a minimal amount of detail, these Timex watches keep the simplicity of the most elegant timepieces.

The rotary knob is clean and sleek, but no more complicated than the built-in date indicator. The size of the watch is also unobtrusive – only 35 mm wide. It is also a one-piece option with a copper-plated crystal and mineral glass. In the 1960s, Timex conducted a series of torture tests on its Easy Reader, showing that it could withstand extreme conditions such as jumping off a cliff. A technology known as Timex Indiglo taillights is ideal for time checking in theaters, theaters, and operas. Full Arabic numerals also improve readability. The Timex Easy Reader is the perfect watch for business events, celebrations, weddings, and more, and the perfect affordable accessory for evening wear.

4. Seiko

Seiko is one of the world’s leading watchmakers. The brand is well known for its high-quality timepiece with distinctive designs. This company was established in Tokyo in 1881.

A watch can be a good investment, but not necessarily a pricey one. The Seiko brand offers high-end craftsmanship at an affordable price. One of their popular models, the Seiko 5SNK793, is equipped with every basic watch feature you need. The stainless steel case and bracelet are water-resistant to 30 m for durability and long service life. The bright blue dial gives it a more personalized look and character.

Conclusion

Wristwatches today are made with the most crafty designs possible. Take your time, search different online stores and you will be happy that you took the time to choose the right one for you. You can even shop online and find a wide array of dress wristwatches to choose from without driving around town. If you are having a special occasion or simply want to find a watch to wear every day, there’s an option for you.