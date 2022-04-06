Stephen Bishop Biography

The versatile American t.v personality Stephen Bishop has attracted the spotlight with both
his acting and athletic skills. In his early years, he got interested in Basketball, however, he
has continued his passion only for 7 years and then turned towards acting.
Stephen has earned a remarkable status in the entertainment industry with his stunning acting skills. He
made his debut appearance with the network show “Imposters” where he sketched the role
of Patrick.
Moreover, he also has other mega projects THrill Ride Fatal, Americanese, The
Rundown, Moneyball. However, he is globally known as David Paulk for his sitting in the
Network Show “Being Mary Jane”.
Personal Information of Stephen Bishop
Name: Stephen Bishop
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: September 15, 1970
Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, United State
Age: 51 years
Religious: Christian
Ethnicity: Multiracial
Zodiac Sign: Virgo
Nationally: American
Living in: Chicago, Illinois, United State
Occupation: Basketball Player, Actor
Networth: 3 Million US Dollars
Salary: 1 Million
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: modern (Unknown)
Known for: his portrayal as Patrick on the Imposters show
Education: went to the University of California
Spouse/Girlfriend: Jesiree Dizon
Siblings: Unknown
Parents: Unknown
Children: Charli Kekuʻulani
Interesting facts about Stephen Bishop
1. After earning a significant role in the basketball team Stephen has joined the
entertainment industry on his retirement.
2. He turned 50 on the 14th of September, 2021.
3. Stephen has studied in a leading college world series school, where he has received
the scholarship as the best football and basketball player.
4. Although he had devotion towards sports, he doesn’t hold a well-settled reputation in
basketball.
5. Stephen has a long-time relationship with his old friend and the marvelous actress
Jesirre Dison.
6. He has earned a huge fortune by pursuing his passion, however, he is still enjoying a
modest lifestyle.
7. Stephen has a one-year-old daughter from his love Jesirre.
8. He has earned immense wealth with his participation in basketball and the media
industry, this earned him a net worth of $3 million.
9. With the money he has earned, Stephen has parted with the famous shoe brand
Yeezy Sneakers which has earned him amplifying income.