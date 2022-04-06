Stephen Bishop Biography

The versatile American t.v personality Stephen Bishop has attracted the spotlight with both

his acting and athletic skills. In his early years, he got interested in Basketball, however, he

has continued his passion only for 7 years and then turned towards acting.

Stephen has earned a remarkable status in the entertainment industry with his stunning acting skills. He

made his debut appearance with the network show “Imposters” where he sketched the role

of Patrick.

Moreover, he also has other mega projects THrill Ride Fatal, Americanese, The

Rundown, Moneyball. However, he is globally known as David Paulk for his sitting in the

Network Show “Being Mary Jane”.

Personal Information of Stephen Bishop

Name: Stephen Bishop

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: September 15, 1970

Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, United State

Age: 51 years

Religious: Christian

Ethnicity: Multiracial

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Nationally: American

Living in: Chicago, Illinois, United State

Occupation: Basketball Player, Actor

Networth: 3 Million US Dollars

Salary: 1 Million

Height: 6 feet 2 inches

Weight: modern (Unknown)

Known for: his portrayal as Patrick on the Imposters show

Education: went to the University of California

Spouse/Girlfriend: Jesiree Dizon

Siblings: Unknown

Parents: Unknown

Children: Charli Kekuʻulani

Interesting facts about Stephen Bishop

1. After earning a significant role in the basketball team Stephen has joined the

entertainment industry on his retirement.

2. He turned 50 on the 14th of September, 2021.

3. Stephen has studied in a leading college world series school, where he has received

the scholarship as the best football and basketball player.

4. Although he had devotion towards sports, he doesn’t hold a well-settled reputation in

basketball.

5. Stephen has a long-time relationship with his old friend and the marvelous actress

Jesirre Dison.

6. He has earned a huge fortune by pursuing his passion, however, he is still enjoying a

modest lifestyle.

7. Stephen has a one-year-old daughter from his love Jesirre.

8. He has earned immense wealth with his participation in basketball and the media

industry, this earned him a net worth of $3 million.

9. With the money he has earned, Stephen has parted with the famous shoe brand

Yeezy Sneakers which has earned him amplifying income.