Biography

Stephen Bishop Biography

By Tony Altidore 0

The versatile American t.v personality Stephen Bishop has attracted the spotlight with both
his acting and athletic skills. In his early years, he got interested in Basketball, however, he
has continued his passion only for 7 years and then turned towards acting.

Stephen has earned a remarkable status in the entertainment industry with his stunning acting skills. He
made his debut appearance with the network show “Imposters” where he sketched the role
of Patrick.

Stephen Bishop
Stephen Bishop

Moreover, he also has other mega projects THrill Ride Fatal, Americanese, The
Rundown, Moneyball. However, he is globally known as David Paulk for his sitting in the
Network Show “Being Mary Jane”.

Personal Information of Stephen Bishop

Name: Stephen Bishop
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: September 15, 1970
Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, United State
Age: 51 years
Religious: Christian
Ethnicity: Multiracial
Zodiac Sign: Virgo
Nationally: American
Living in: Chicago, Illinois, United State
Occupation: Basketball Player, Actor
Networth: 3 Million US Dollars
Salary: 1 Million
Height: 6 feet 2 inches

Weight: modern (Unknown)
Known for: his portrayal as Patrick on the Imposters show
Education: went to the University of California
Spouse/Girlfriend: Jesiree Dizon
Siblings: Unknown
Parents: Unknown
Children: Charli Kekuʻulani

Interesting facts about Stephen Bishop

1. After earning a significant role in the basketball team Stephen has joined the
entertainment industry on his retirement.
2. He turned 50 on the 14th of September, 2021.
3. Stephen has studied in a leading college world series school, where he has received
the scholarship as the best football and basketball player.
4. Although he had devotion towards sports, he doesn’t hold a well-settled reputation in
basketball.
5. Stephen has a long-time relationship with his old friend and the marvelous actress
Jesirre Dison.
6. He has earned a huge fortune by pursuing his passion, however, he is still enjoying a
modest lifestyle.
7. Stephen has a one-year-old daughter from his love Jesirre.
8. He has earned immense wealth with his participation in basketball and the media
industry, this earned him a net worth of $3 million.
9. With the money he has earned, Stephen has parted with the famous shoe brand
Yeezy Sneakers which has earned him amplifying income.

Stephen Bishop
Stephen Bishop

 

Stephen Bishop
Stephen Bishop Biography
Tony Altidore

Tony Altidore is a seasoned journalist with nearly 10 years experience. While studying journalism at the University of Pennsylvania, Tony found a passion for finding engaging stories. As a contributor to The Tiger News, Tony mostly covers state and national developments.

You might also like
Biography

Valente Rodriguez Biography

Biography

Amanda Fuller Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Biography

Shannon Spake Measurements, Bio, Shoe, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Jadyn Wong Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!