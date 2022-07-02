Every fact you need to know about Stephen Baldwin

Stephen Baldwin is a well-known American actor, producer, actor and director, and political activist. He was born on 12 May 1966 in Massapequa, New York, United States.
Baldwin has five siblings, three brothers named Daniel, Alec, and William, well-known actors, and Elizabeth Kuchler and Jane Sasso. He appeared in many movies like The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Threesome, The Usual Suspects, Posse and Bio-Dome.
Moreover, he also starred in television series like The Young Riders. Stephen got fame when he featured in the reality show Big Brother and Celebrity Apprentice and directed Livin’s It in 2004. Once, he was part of the school wrestling team in high school along with his brother William. Moreover, he also went to the American Academy of dramatic Arts.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Stephen Andrew Baldwin
- Date of birth: 12 May 1966
- Place of birth: Massapequa, New York
- Age: 55 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Taurus
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: actor, producer, actor and director, and political activist
- Instagram: @stephenbaldwin7
- Net Worth: approx. $500 thousand
- Spouse/Boyfriend/Girlfriend: Kennya Baldwin
All about the body measurements of the Stephen Baldwin
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 80kg
- Height: 5’10”
- Shoe size: 9 US
- Body measurements: Not Available
Facts about Stephen Baldwin
- Baldwin’s wife’s name is Kennya Baldwin, and they are living in the village of Nyack, United States. They purchased a house in 1997 for $515 thousand.
- The estimated net worth of Stephen is around $500 thousand, which comes from his successful career.
- The brother of Baldwin Alec is the most successful brother of the family and has a huge fortune estimated at $65 million.
- In his best movies, The least of these: The Graham Staines Story, Magi, God’s Club, The Faith f Our Father, The Final War, I’m in Love With a Church Girl, Dino Time, Let the Game, and many others are included.