Every fact you need to know about Stephen Baldwin

Stephen Baldwin is a well-known American actor, producer, actor and director, and political activist. He was born on 12 May 1966 in Massapequa, New York, United States.

Baldwin has five siblings, three brothers named Daniel, Alec, and William, well-known actors, and Elizabeth Kuchler and Jane Sasso. He appeared in many movies like The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Threesome, The Usual Suspects, Posse and Bio-Dome.

Moreover, he also starred in television series like The Young Riders. Stephen got fame when he featured in the reality show Big Brother and Celebrity Apprentice and directed Livin’s It in 2004. Once, he was part of the school wrestling team in high school along with his brother William. Moreover, he also went to the American Academy of dramatic Arts.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Stephen Andrew Baldwin

Date of birth: 12 May 1966

Place of birth: Massapequa, New York

Age: 55 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Taurus

Nationality: American

Occupation: actor, producer,

Instagram: @stephenbaldwin7

Net Worth: approx. $500 thousand

Spouse/Boyfriend/Girlfriend: Kennya Baldwin

All about the body measurements of the Stephen Baldwin

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 80kg

Height: 5’10”

Shoe size: 9 US

Body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Stephen Baldwin