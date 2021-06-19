Stephanie Sigman Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe, and More!

Stephanie Sigman may be a Mexican-American actress, was born on 28th February 1987, and her birthplace is Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, Mexico. She is the daughter of Lee Sigman (her father) & Esthela Conde (her mother). Stephanie got the chance to form her debut film in 2010, “Rio de Oro,” & the talented lady made many films and TV series like Flight of the Butterflies, Once Upon a Time in Venice, American Crime, and lots of more. She got a tremendous fan following thanks to her extraordinary acting in such films, and she or he earned colossal appreciation and recognition worldwide. This versatile and charming beauty is best known for her crime drama film “Miss Bala.”

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Stephanie Sigman Weight: 61 Kg (134 lbs)

Stephanie Sigman Height: 5 Feet and 9 Inches

Stephanie Sigman Shoe size: 9 US

Stephanie Sigman Bra size: 34 A

Stephanie Sigman Body measurements: 35-25-36 in or (89-64-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: