Sofia Pernas Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
By Anila Shehzadi 456 0
Sofia Pernas Measurements

Sofia Pernas was born on 31st July 1989 in Morocco. She’s a world-noted actress because of her appearance in different hit movies and box series. When she was just five eras old, she moved on with her family to the USA. Then she grew up in Orange County, California. Her father belongs to Spain, whereas her mother belongs to Morocco.

As a combination of both, she speaks fair four languages, including Arabic, Spanish German, and English. She played Marisa Isenberg’s for two eras on “The Young and the Restless”. She has appeared in the multifold box series.

Therefore, her fans continue to love her fantastic theater expertise and dressing sense. Sofia is an outstanding model and American actress.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Related Posts
Biography

Aubrey Dollar Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Peyton List Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Kenn Whitaker Biography, Wiki, Net worth, Weight, Age, and More!

Biography

Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher Biography, Age, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, and More!

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Sofia Pernas Height: 5 Feet and 6 Inches or (168 cm)
  • Sofia Pernas Weight: 59 kg or (130 lbs)
  • Sofia Pernas Shoe Size: 8.5 US
  • Sofia Pernas Bra Size: 32 B
  • Sofia Pernas Measurements: 34-25-34 inches

Further critical details of the actress: 

  • Sofia Pernas Date of Birth: 31st July 1989
  • Sofia Pernas Age: 23 years
  • Sofia Pernas Eye color: Light Brown
  • Sofia Pernas Hair color: Light Black
  • Sofia Pernas Horoscope: Leo
  • Sofia Pernas Nationality: Morocco
  • Sofia Pernas Spouse: Justin Hartley
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

You might also like
Biography

Allysin Kay Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Linda Evans Body measurements, Bio, Weight, Height, Net Worth

Biography

Bill Arriaga Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Career, and More!

Biography

What type of tattoos Jared Keeso has?What does the story behind them?

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.