Sofia Pernas Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Sofia Pernas was born on 31st July 1989 in Morocco. She’s a world-noted actress because of her appearance in different hit movies and box series. When she was just five eras old, she moved on with her family to the USA. Then she grew up in Orange County, California. Her father belongs to Spain, whereas her mother belongs to Morocco.

As a combination of both, she speaks fair four languages, including Arabic, Spanish German, and English. She played Marisa Isenberg’s for two eras on “The Young and the Restless”. She has appeared in the multifold box series.

Therefore, her fans continue to love her fantastic theater expertise and dressing sense. Sofia is an outstanding model and American actress.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Sofia Pernas Height: 5 Feet and 6 Inches or (168 cm)

Sofia Pernas Weight: 59 kg or (130 lbs)

Sofia Pernas Shoe Size: 8.5 US

Sofia Pernas Bra Size: 32 B

Sofia Pernas Measurements: 34-25-34 inches

Further critical details of the actress: