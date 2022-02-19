Every fact you need to know about Sofia Bella Pagan

Sofia Bella Pagan is a popular celebrity kid and was born on16 June 2004. She is the only child f a Hollywood couple. She has achieved big academic awards just at the age of 17. Her parents’ names are Pagen and Ramini.

The celebrity kid is enjoying luxurious life on her parents’ net worth. The estimated net worth of Sofia’s father is $5 million, and her mother’s net worth is $20 million. Therefore, the net worth of Sofia Bella Pagan is $25 million.

Sofia is not involved in any kind of romantic relationship. She is just focusing on her education and living a happy life with her family. Leah and Remini always adore her daughter; therefore, her name keeps in the limelight.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Sofia Bella Pagan

Date of birth: 16 June 2004

Place of birth: Los Angeles, United States

Age: 17 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Gemini

Nationality: American

Occupation: Celebrity Child

Instagram: @sofia.pagan

Net Worth: approx.: $25 million (her parents Net Worth)

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Sofia Bella Pagan

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Sofia Bella Pagan Weight: 59 kg

Sofia Bella Pagan Height: 5’3″

Sofia Bella Pagan Shoe size: 6 US

Sofia Bella Pagan Body measurements: N/A

Facts about Sofia Bella Pagan