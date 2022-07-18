Every Fact You Need To Know About Slick Em Hound

Slick Em Hound is a well-known American rapper and tv personality. He was born on 3rd June 1985. His real full name is Corey Lamar Mathis. His birthplace is Miami, Florida, United States.

He got huge fame as one of the R&B/Hip Hop group Pretty Ricky members. Moreover, he was also starred in the tv series Love and Hip Hop. According to reports, he was married in 2019, but the wedding details are not available.

Her wife’s message was viral on social media, in which she was warned other females on sending messages to her husband. But some reports say they have separated, and Slick Em has eight different children from five different women.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Corey Lamar Mathis

Date of birth: June 3, 1985

Place of birth: Miami, FL

Age: 37 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Gemini

Nationality: American

Occupation: Rapper,

Instagram: @ slickem_prettyricky

Net Worth: approx.: $1.4 million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Complicated

All about the body measurements of the Slick Em Hound

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: Not Available

Height: 5’8″

Shoe size: Not Available

Body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Slick Em Hound