Every Fact You Need To Know About Slick Em Hound 

Slick Em Hound is a well-known American rapper and tv personality. He was born on 3rd June 1985. His real full name is Corey Lamar Mathis. His birthplace is Miami, Florida, United States.
He got huge fame as one of the R&B/Hip Hop group Pretty Ricky members. Moreover, he was also starred in the tv series Love and Hip Hop. According to reports, he was married in 2019, but the wedding details are not available.
Her wife’s message was viral on social media, in which she was warned other females on sending messages to her husband. But some reports say they have separated, and Slick Em has eight different children from five different women.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Corey Lamar Mathis
- Date of birth: June 3, 1985
- Place of birth: Miami, FL
- Age: 37 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Gemini
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Rapper, TV Personality
- Instagram: @ slickem_prettyricky
- Net Worth: approx.: $1.4 million
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Complicated
All about the body measurements of the Slick Em Hound
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: Not Available
- Height: 5’8″
- Shoe size: Not Available
- Body measurements: Not Available
Facts about Slick Em Hound
