Skylyn Beaty Bio, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, Facts and More!

Skylyn Beaty is a popular American actress who was born on 19 February 1998. She is also an Instagram personality from the United States. Skylyn got fame as the younger sister of the American brand bikini model named Sommer Ray.
She loves animals and has also run an orphanage house for animals. The 23 years old Skylyn is the daughter of Shannon Ray.
She came into the limelight when she won the 2015 NPC Colorado State Championship. After that, she also made an appearance on the silver screen in the 2017 tv show “ Wild N Out.”
|Beaty real name
|Skylyn Beaty
|Beaty Birthday
|19 February 1998
|Beaty Age
|22
|Beaty gender
|Female
|Beaty height
|5’6”
|Beaty Nationality
|American
|Beaty Ethnicity
|White
|Beaty profession
|Actress Sister
|Beaty Husband/ Boyfriends
|Max Ehrich
|Beaty Net Worth
|$2.5 million
|Beaty Instagram
|@skylynbeaty
|Beaty YouTube
|Sommer Ray
Facts
- Skylyn Beaty is 23 years old who born in 1998. Her zodic zign is Pisces.
- She was raised in Colorado and had American nationality.
- She is a social media star and has worked famous tv show Wild n out.
- The young actress got popular in a very short time period.
- Shannon Bay is her mother, and very few people know this. There is no history of her father.
- She completed her graduation, and no more details are available about her educational background.
- Skylyn was in a relationship with Max Ehrich in 2017, but currently, we don’t know they are together or not.
- On her Instagram account, she has more than 25 million followers.