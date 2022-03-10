Skylyn Beaty Bio, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, Facts and More!

Skylyn Beaty is a popular American actress who was born on 19 February 1998. She is also an Instagram personality from the United States. Skylyn got fame as the younger sister of the American brand bikini model named Sommer Ray.

She loves animals and has also run an orphanage house for animals. The 23 years old Skylyn is the daughter of Shannon Ray.

She came into the limelight when she won the 2015 NPC Colorado State Championship. After that, she also made an appearance on the silver screen in the 2017 tv show “ Wild N Out.”

Beaty real name Skylyn Beaty Beaty Birthday 19 February 1998 Beaty Age 22 Beaty gender Female Beaty height 5’6” Beaty Nationality American Beaty Ethnicity White Beaty profession Actress Sister Beaty Husband/ Boyfriends Max Ehrich Beaty Net Worth $2.5 million Beaty Instagram @skylynbeaty Beaty YouTube Sommer Ray

Facts