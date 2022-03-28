Skydance Animation and John Lasseter Team Up to Release, ‘Luck’

John Lasseter, the beloved director, writer, and producer behind such cross-generational Disney and Pixar favorites as the Toy Story franchise, Brave, Finding Nemo, and the Cars franchise, is releasing his first animated film with Skydance Animation in August 2022. Aptly named Luck, this collaboration between Lasseter and Skydance Animation is a full-length movie that follows an unlucky girl named Sam.

The movie is fully computer-animated and features a plot infused with fantasy. Taking place in a land known as Luck, it is home to two opposing forces: good and bad luck.

The two towns in Luck are known as Good Luck and Bad Luck. Not surprisingly, the town residents frequently don’t get along with one another.

Eva Noblezada voices Sam, who is known as the unluckiest woman in the land of Luck. When Sam can slip past the chief of security (voiced by Whoopi Goldberg), she is able to meet the Dragon. Played by Jane Fonda, the Dragon is not only the oldest person in the world, but she is also the CEO of Good Luck.

The Dragon firmly believes that the route to success is paved with good luck. As the movie unwinds, though, the Dragon comes to realize that luck is not the only thing that matters. The result is that some of the rifts that have developed between the towns of Good Luck and Bad Luck are repaired. Along the way, the issues that have been plaguing Sam are also mended.

Lessons for Today’s Changing Times

Disney and Pixar animated films are known for having parables that are delivered in an entertaining and engaging manner that is never preaching or condescending. Considering that John Lasseter is behind the movie, it’s no surprise that Luck is the same way.

While the film originally received funding and had a stellar production team – in addition to John Lasseter, Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, and David Eisenmann round out the movie’s production arm – in 2017, the pandemic brought everything to a screeching halt. The movie was slated for theatrical release in the fall of 2021, but the logistics of working with the COVID-19 virus raging pushed back the date.

By using technology that allowed the team of animators and voice recorders to work from home, the release of Luck was delayed by just months. In August 2022, the movie arrives on Apple TV+.

Star-Studded Production

In addition to Jane Fonda as the Dragon and Whoopi Goldberg as the head of security, Luck features a range of talent that appeals to viewers of all ages. Colin O’Donoghue, an actor typically associated with the horror movie sector, such as the Troll Hunter series and his movie debut The Rite, voices a leprechaun named Gerry.

Sam is played by Eva Noblezada, a relative newcomer to the movie industry. The actress made her debut in the film Yellow Rose. Perhaps best known for his work in The Suicide Squad as Javelin or in the series Pitch Perfect, Flula Borg voices Jeff the Unicorn in Luck. As the head engineer, Jeff is responsible for distributing luck to humans. He is also in love with the Dragon.

With such an exceptional production team headed by John Lasseter, a stellar cast, and a well-written story that appeals to all ages, the Skydance Animation release of Luck is exactly what the world needs right now.