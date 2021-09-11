Skincare Products That Actually Work

The beauty industry is a multi-billion-dollar empire, and millions of people invest their income each year hoping to find that magic potion to perfect their skin and give them the ultimate pore-less, pristine glow. But most beauty care products are not what they advertise themselves as. While many can produce some minor results, long-term improvement requires a bit more chemistry and ingenuity. When you’re trying to put together your skincare arsenal, skip the second guesses and opt for these proven products. They contain the ingredients necessary to nourish, hydrate and repair your skin on the daily.

A High-Quality Face Serum

Face serums have different active ingredients depending on what they’re designed for. Some are marketed strictly to reduce the appearance of dark under eye circles, while others are made to improve overall elasticity and smooth fine lines. A general face serum is meant to provide hydration and improve the appearance of skin by stimulating collagen production. Look for a product that has at least 20 percent Vitamin C, one of the most powerful ingredients that can smooth skin and give it a fresh, natural glow.

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid locks in hydration and improves the skin’s overall appearance. For someone with dry skin or under eye troughs that appear dark or sunken in, hyaluronic acid may help. This acid is naturally occurring in the human body, most prominently in your eyes and joints. Because it’s so good at capturing moisture, it’s an excellent addition to your routine. Drink enough water each day, and let your hyaluronic acid ensure your skin stays naturally moisturized.

Hydrocolloid Acne Patches

Shrink whiteheads and reduce inflammation with an acne patch designed to soothe irritation. If you struggle with frequent breakouts, you may also be prone to scratching, picking or squeezing. While this may offer temporary relief, it only spreads bacteria and makes acne worse. These patches latch onto a whitehead and extract the dirt, bacteria and puss so you can remove it without damaging pores. Hydrocolloid acne patches are a double-win because they absorb toxins in your pores while simultaneously preventing additional irritation from sunlight, prying fingers and bacteria.

Foaming Cleanser

For someone who is acne prone or has an oily T-zone, foaming cleansers tend to deliver the most effective results. The foaming action can sink deep into your pores and extract excess oil and dirt build up while cleansing surface level breakouts. If you have highly sensitive skin, make sure you perform a patch test first before washing your whole face with a new product. Once you find one that works, stick with it. Frequently changing products can throw off your skin’s natural PH balance.

Exfoliating Toners

While they aren’t 100-percent necessary to maintain a good complexion, a good toner can’t hurt your face either. Toners can add active ingredients that boost skin repair and appearance, such as retinoids and antioxidants. An exfoliating toner removes dead cells that make your face’s texture rough or dry. They also provide added moisture to make sure the new skin underneath has a radiant, smooth appearance.