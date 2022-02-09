Skai Jackson: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Skai Jackson is a well-known American actress. She has gained fame in the Disney Channel series Jessie. Moreover, her appearance in multitudinous public commercials, including Pepsi, Band-Aid tapes, Coca-Cola, and Old Navy.

Skai Jackson: Personal Life and Family

Skai was enrolled at a model agency at just nine months old after her mama and musketeers noticed how lovable she was. Moreover, she grew up and prepared to be a supermodel, becoming interested in acting along the way. Her mama, Kiya, quit her job at the post office and took up the full-time position of Skai’s career director when she made her amusement debut three times old.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXPOWa0vLIp/

Skai Jackson was born to her parents Kiya Cole and Jacob Jackson. She has two young siblings. Still, Skai Jackson’s siblings aren’t known by name. Furthermore, her parents disassociated, and she remained under the guardianship of her mama.

Skai Jackson: Body Measurements

Skai Jackson is 5 feet and 4 inches (162 cm) tall, and her weight is 55 kg (121 lbs). She has a beautiful body with measurements of 30-24-34 inches. Also, she has black eyes and brown hair.

Skai Jackson: Wiki

Full Name: Skai Jackson

Age: 19 years old (2021)

Date of Birth: April 8, 2002

Place of Birth: New York City, New York, U.S.

Birthday: April 8

Nationality: American

Education‎: Not Available

Father’s Name: Jacob Jackson

Mother’s Name: Kiya Cole

Siblings: Two( a brother and a sister)

Height: 4 ft 11 in (150 cm)

Weight: 75 pounds (34 kg)

Profession: Actress, YouTuber, author

Net worth: $500 thousand

Shoe Size: 4 (US)

Body Shape: Slim

Hair Color: Black

Skai Jackson: Professional Career

Skai commenced her amusement career at the age of 3 times. She started acting at the age of 3 years, and so far, she has appeared in different films and TV shows.

Jackson’s first major acting part was in the independent film Liberty Kid (2007), followed by the occasion of Rescue Me (2008) and the movie The Rebound (2009). Later on, she was cast as a member of the Nickelodeon-school amped series Bubble Guppies playing the part of Little Fish.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQHclq8n3X5/

Besides all, from 2010 to 2011, she guest-starred in the TV series Team Umizoomi, Royal Pains, and Boardwalk Empire. She also had small places in 2011 flicks Arthur and The Smurfs.

In 2011, she performed as Zuri Ross in Jessie’s Disney Channel sitcom. Furthermore, she was also cast in “Joetta Watson” in the Hallmark Channel TV film The Watsons Go To Birmingham in 2013.

Later on, she guest-starred on an occasion of Ultimate Spider-Man, a Disney XD animated series. A new Disney Channel series was blazoned where Jackson reprises her part of Zuri Ross.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COimnKoH-hx/

Jackson instantly made a guest appearance inK.C. Undercover following her success with the shows. She also stayed out of film and TV three times until 2018, when she joined Marvel Rising Inauguration again as Glory Grant, to voice acting with a guest appearance.

She reprised this part in 2019 with Marvel Rising Chasing Ghosts and Marvel Rising Battle of the Bands.

In 2019, Jackson blazoned that she’d be launching a new book entitled “Reach for the Skai How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback.” It was released in October 2019.

Skai Jackson: Fellows, Affairs, and Marital Status

It is bruited that she was dating a Florida rapper named Trunks once, but the two parted ways. Her courting history isn’t clear to date. She’s single.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVRIlxAvVvh/

Skai Jackson: Net Worth

She’s an American actress who has made a good fortune from her acting career and marketable work. She owns a net worth of 500 thousand dollars approximately.

This income has been accrued from her commanding places in the entertainment assiduity.