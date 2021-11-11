Simple Steps To Keeping Your Towels Soft

With the winter months upon us, it’s only natural to want to feel snug and cosy at home. Keeping your towels soft at this time of year is essential to your home comfort, so what is the best way to do this? We have listed some of the best ways to keep your towels soft, so you can dry off the right way this year.

Keep Your Washing Machine Temperature Low

If you wash your towels at too hot of a temperature, this is going to damage the fibres within them. The best thing you can do is keep your towel wash at 30 degrees, so you can clean your towels to perfection, whilst ensuring they stay soft to the touch. Additionally, when you wash your towels, check the detergent isn’t too harsh, so you should use non-bio products. Using fabric softener is also key to the softness of your towels but washing them at 60 degrees while using a fabric softener won’t do the trick! Use only the best products, keep the temperature low, and you can enjoy all the home comforts this year.

Don’t Overfill Your Washing Machine

This is a common mistake that many people fall into the trap of. If you overfill your washing machine, the wash will be less effective. This is simply because the items within won’t have enough room to move around the machine! Check the recommended load weight of your washing machine, and add items, including your towels, in accordingly. This will help you get the softest, most luscious towels you could ever ask for.

Add Baking Soda to Your Wash

Yes really! Baking soda is a natural detergent that almost any keen homeowner should have in their cupboard. Baking soda is great for removing grease, stains, and dirt, allowing for your towels to come out the wash clean, with added velvety texture. Additionally, using baking soda is great for those who have allergies to traditional detergents. This is an excellent natural way to keep your towels clean, soft, and itch free. Don’t believe us? Give it a try! You won’t regret giving this top tip a go.

Tumble Dry Your Towels

Drying your towels is also an important factor in the retention of softness. This step isn’t for everyone. If you want to save money, then perhaps drying your towels on a handrail or another heating appliance such as a luxury Stelrad vertical radiator is the best bet for you. This is because tumble dryers use a lot of energy, and consequently, money. If you do have the luxury of using a tumble dryer, apply a medium setting when putting your towels in. This will allow your towels to completely dry without damaging the cotton fibres, meaning softness will prevail. Clothes racks also do the trick in terms of effective drying, but make sure you use one in an environment that won’t keep them damp for too long.

Give all these tips a go, and you can enjoy the better things in life with softer towels this year.