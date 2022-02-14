Every fact you need to know about Silvana Mojica

Silvana Mojica is a well-known model and social media personality. She was born on 8th April 1995 in Colombia, United States. Mojica’s zodiac sign is Aries. Silvana has American nationality. Mojica came into the limelight when she was seen with David Portnoy.

David is a famous blogger and entrepreneur. Silvana got basic education at West Orange High School and enrolled In Valencia college. After two years, she went to Florida university and got a degree in marketing. Now she has become popular as the then hot girlfriend of blogger David Portnoy.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Silvana Mojica

Date of birth: 8 April 1995

Place of birth: Colombia, United States

Age: 26 years old

Horoscope: Aries

Nationality: American

Occupation: Model and Social Media personality

Instagram: @ silvanamojica

Net Worth: approx. $2-3M

Spouse/Boyfriend/Girlfriend: Dave Portnoy

All about the body measurements of the Silvana Mojica

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 56kg

Height: 5’6”

Shoe size: 7US

Body measurements: 36-26-36 inches

Facts about Silvana Mojica