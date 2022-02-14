Every fact you need to know about Silvana Mojica

Silvana Mojica is a well-known model and social media personality. She was born on 8th April 1995 in Colombia, United States. Mojica’s zodiac sign is Aries. Silvana has American nationality. Mojica came into the limelight when she was seen with David Portnoy.
David is a famous blogger and entrepreneur. Silvana got basic education at West Orange High School and enrolled In Valencia college. After two years, she went to Florida university and got a degree in marketing. Now she has become popular as the then hot girlfriend of blogger David Portnoy.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Silvana Mojica
Date of birth: 8 April 1995
Place of birth: Colombia, United States
Age: 26 years old
Horoscope: Aries
Nationality: American
Occupation: Model and Social Media personality
Instagram: @ silvanamojica
Net Worth: approx. $2-3M
Spouse/Boyfriend/Girlfriend: Dave Portnoy
All about the body measurements of the Silvana Mojica
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 56kg
- Height: 5’6”
- Shoe size: 7US
- Body measurements: 36-26-36 inches
Facts about Silvana Mojica
- Silvana Mojica is an influencer and social media personality and does modeling too.
- Her date of birth is 8th April 1995, and her birthplace is Colombia, United States.
- Silvana did not reveal any information regarding her parents. However, she has one sister named Valeria Mojica.
- The gorgeous model came into the limelight because of her romantic relationship with David Portnoy. She shared pictures on social media.
- Before that, she was involved with another guy named Connor Mckenzie.
- After completing her education, she started her career at Uncommon Fashion company. In November, she joined scream company and then worked as a media marketing assistant in Miami, United States.
- Recently, Silvana featured
- for popular Jewelry brand Kasa Karly, and an advertisement appeared on the billboard of time square.
- The beautiful and talented model is earning a good amount of money. The estimated net worth of Silvana Mojica is almost $2-3 million.
- She always shares her pictures with her boyfriend and sometimes with her pets on social media. You can follow her on @silvanamojica.