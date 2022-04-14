Every detail you want to know about Sheri Easterling and her daughter

Sheri Easterling is a prominent American social media influencer. On September 4, 1979, she was born in Los Angeles, United States. Sheri is renowned for sharing her entertaining videos on TikTok and being a mother of a famous social media star, Addison Rae.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Sheri Easterling
Date of birth: September 4, 1979
Place of birth: Los Angeles, United States
Age: 43 years
Horoscope: Virgo
Nationality: American
Occupation: Social Media Personality, Engineer, Photographer
Instagram: @sherinicole
Tiktok: @sherinicolee
Twitter: @sherinicolee
Net Worth: Not available
Spouse/Boyfriend: Monty Lopez
All about the body measurements of the social media influencer
Here are the body measurements of this charming star
- Sheri Easterling Weight: 55 kg or 121 lbs
- Sheri Easterling Height: 5’7″5’7″ or 170 cm
- Sheri Easterling Bra size: 34 B
- Sheri Easterling Shoe size: 8 US
- Sheri Easterling Body measurements: 36-26-28 inches
Further details about Sheri Easterling
- Sheri was born and grew up in the United States. Additionally, she is also known as the mother of Addison Easterling, a social media star.
- Sheri is married to a popular TikToker, Monty Lopez. Her husband has featured in many of Sheri’sSheri’s TikTok videos; likewise, she often appeared on Monty’sMonty’s videos.
- Sheri and Monty are blessed with two sons and a daughter. Her sons’ names are Lucas and Enzo. Her sons are not into fame; Contrarily, Sheri’sSheri’s daughter, Addison Rae, is a famous TikTok star and Social Media Influencer.
- Her daughter shares videos on her TikTok account under the name”addisnore” with more than 86M followers. In 2019, Addison Rae joined other TikTok personalities such as Charlie D’AmelioD’Amelio, Chase Hudson and formed the group The Hype House in December 2019.
- On October 6, 2000, Rae was born in Lafayette, Los Angeles, United States. In a short period, she gained over one million followers on TikTok. She is using an Instagram account under the name @adisonraee, where she has 40.2M followers as of January 2022.
- Her daughter is also a dancer, actress and singer. Rae was listed as the fourth most-followed person behind Khaby Lame, Charli D’AmelioD’Amelio, and Bella Poarch. Also, she was named the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes in August 2020.
- Before becoming a full-time social media personality, Sheri worked as an engineer and a photographer.
- Sheri started her TikTok career by making guest appearances on her TikTok videos.
- In August 2019, Sheri created a TikTok account and started sharing content on her own TikTok.
- Later on, Sheri signed a contract with the WME talent agency in January 2020. Apart from that, Sheri’s daughter is also signed with the WME talent agency.
- As of January 2022, Sheri has 1.1M followers on her Instagram account with 146 posts and around 343k followers on Twitter. On TikTok, she amassed 14.1M followers with 317.5M likes.
- Sheri Easterling has not disclosed her net worth or income, but she clearly earned a considerable amount as a social media celebrity.