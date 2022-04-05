Shannon Spake Measurements, Bio, Shoe, Height, Weight, and More!

Shannon Spake is a NASCAR correspondent, basketball reporter, and college football. She was born in Sunrise, Florida, USA, on 23rd July 1976. She is the daughter of Don Speacht (father) and Valerie Speacht (mother). Moreover, she got her early studies at Piper high school and Florida Atlantic University. Currently, she is doing a job as a Fox Sports channel reporter. She earned a handsome amount of cash. Therefore, she owns a net worth of 1 million dollars. Spake married Jerry McSorley in 2008. Her husband is the CEO of Eye Tax Inc., And thus, the beautiful couple had two children named Brady McSorley and Liam McSorley.
All about the Body Measurements of the Actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:
- Shannon Spake Weight: 135lbs or (61 kg)
- Shannon Spake Height: 5 Feet and 6 Inches
- Shannon Spake Bra size: 34C
- Shannon Spake Shoe size: 8.5 US
- Shannon Spake Body measurements: 37-26-38 inches or (94-66-97 cm)
Further critical details of the actress:
- Shannon Spake Date of Birth: 23rd July 1976
- Shannon Spake Age: 44 years
- Shannon Spake Horoscope: Leo
- Shannon Spake Eye color: Hazel
- Shannon Spake Hair color: Blonde
- Shannon Spake Nationality: American
Shannon Spake Spouse/Boyfriend: Jerry McSorley (2008-present)