Biography

Every Fact You Need To know about Shane Culkin

By Faheem Haydar 2

A popular American actor Shane Culkin is a famous actor born in 1976 in New York. Kit Culkin is the father of an American stage actor and former manager, and mother Patricia Brentrup was a telephone operator in the church.

Shane belonged to roman catholic and was raised as the child among his seven siblings. Shane also attended Catholic school, St.Joseph’s school of Yorkville. Shane got recognition in the film industry very soon and appeared in many movies such as Shane 1953, Old Yeller 1957, and many others.

At the starting of his career, Culkin was involved in theatre production in actors like Richard Burton, John Gielgud, Laurence Olivier, and Anthony Quinn. He has brother Terry and sisters Bonnie and Candace, who also worked in the theatre and television industry.

Shane Culkin

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Shane Culkin

Date of birth: 1976

Place of birth: New York, United States

Age: 48 years old

Horoscope: Not Known

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actor

Instagram: @shaneculkin

Net Worth: approx. $1.5 M

Spouse/Girlfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Shane Culkin

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

  • Shane Culkin Weight: 74 kg
  • Shane Culkin Height: 5’9″
  • Shane Culkin Shoe size: 10 US
  • Shane Culkin Body measurements: not available

Facts about Shane Culkin

  • Shane Culkin is a well-known actor who was born in 1976. He is an American national and has huge recognition in the movie industry.
  • His father is a popular stage actor and also the former manager. Meanwhile, his mother was also from the industry.
  • He has three siblings: Terry and sister Bonnie and Candace, who worked in theatre and television.
  • Culkin played the roles in many films like Old Yeller, and another popular is Great Performance 1971.
  • Shane is living a lavish lifestyle. The estimated net worth of Culkin is $1.5 million, and all his income comes from his acting career.
  • Shane keeps his life private as no one knows about his girlfriend. Therefore, we can say that he is single yet.

Shane Culkin

Faheem Haydar

Faheem is the lead editor for The Tiger News. Faheem Haydar is a serial entrepreneur, investor, author, and digital marketing expert who has founded multiple successful businesses in the fields of digital marketing, software development, e-commerce, content marketing, and more.

You might also like
Biography

All You Need To Know about Isaiah John

Biography

All You Need To know about Tracy Butler

Biography

All You Need To Know About Cameron Kennedy

Biography

All you need to know about Matthew Reeve