Every Fact You Need To know about Shane Culkin

A popular American actor Shane Culkin is a famous actor born in 1976 in New York. Kit Culkin is the father of an American stage actor and former manager, and mother Patricia Brentrup was a telephone operator in the church.

Shane belonged to roman catholic and was raised as the child among his seven siblings. Shane also attended Catholic school, St.Joseph’s school of Yorkville. Shane got recognition in the film industry very soon and appeared in many movies such as Shane 1953, Old Yeller 1957, and many others.

At the starting of his career, Culkin was involved in theatre production in actors like Richard Burton, John Gielgud, Laurence Olivier, and Anthony Quinn. He has brother Terry and sisters Bonnie and Candace, who also worked in the theatre and television industry.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Shane Culkin

Date of birth: 1976

Place of birth: New York, United States

Age: 48 years old

Horoscope: Not Known

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actor

Instagram: @shaneculkin

Net Worth: approx. $1.5 M

Spouse/Girlfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Shane Culkin

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Shane Culkin Weight: 74 kg

Shane Culkin Height: 5’9″

Shane Culkin Shoe size: 10 US

Shane Culkin Body measurements: not available

Facts about Shane Culkin