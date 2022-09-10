Every Fact You Need To know about Shane Culkin

A popular American actor Shane Culkin is a famous actor born in 1976 in New York. Kit Culkin is the father of an American stage actor and former manager, and mother Patricia Brentrup was a telephone operator in the church.
Shane belonged to roman catholic and was raised as the child among his seven siblings. Shane also attended Catholic school, St.Joseph’s school of Yorkville. Shane got recognition in the film industry very soon and appeared in many movies such as Shane 1953, Old Yeller 1957, and many others.
At the starting of his career, Culkin was involved in theatre production in actors like Richard Burton, John Gielgud, Laurence Olivier, and Anthony Quinn. He has brother Terry and sisters Bonnie and Candace, who also worked in the theatre and television industry.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Shane Culkin
Date of birth: 1976
Place of birth: New York, United States
Age: 48 years old
Horoscope: Not Known
Nationality: American
Occupation: Actor
Instagram: @shaneculkin
Net Worth: approx. $1.5 M
Spouse/Girlfriend: Single
- Shane Culkin Weight: 74 kg
- Shane Culkin Height: 5’9″
- Shane Culkin Shoe size: 10 US
- Shane Culkin Body measurements: not available
Facts about Shane Culkin
- Shane Culkin is a well-known actor who was born in 1976. He is an American national and has huge recognition in the movie industry.
- His father is a popular stage actor and also the former manager. Meanwhile, his mother was also from the industry.
- He has three siblings: Terry and sister Bonnie and Candace, who worked in theatre and television.
- Culkin played the roles in many films like Old Yeller, and another popular is Great Performance 1971.
- Shane is living a lavish lifestyle. The estimated net worth of Culkin is $1.5 million, and all his income comes from his acting career.
- Shane keeps his life private as no one knows about his girlfriend. Therefore, we can say that he is single yet.