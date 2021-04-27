Top 10 Sexy YouTubers With Million of Subscribers In The World
Sexy Youtubers On The Internet
Internet is a platform where people spend hours on different social media platforms. for some people, different social media platforms are their source of income. Youtube is a well-known platform so You can know about the Sexy Youtubers in the world.
People always felt the compulsion to document their experiences for posterity. There are many ways to spending hours in private journals. However, musings and vents on personal weblogs could be replaced by musings, which are known as Blogs. You have online streaming platforms where you can share your life adventures and stories with the world.
Now people are so intelligent, and technology has been developed. They are turning their cameras and share their faces in front of the world. Nowadays, Video vlogging is more common, and there are a wide variety of genres. For instance, some people just talk about their minds, and some will interview people and talk about their life. People are creating dozens of videos on YouTube every year.
Vloggers are also called YouTuber stars, and here we are talking about the sexy YouTubers. Moreover, fitness vloggers show healthy lifestyle vlogs for the good health of the audience. Besides, vlogging could be used for promotion or spotlight to become famous. It is a way to entertain and inform people. YouTuber stars are real-life stars and have millions of viewers or subscribers.
They are the center of attention in their videos and have become popular over time. Youtuber stars got attention, not for only their content, but also other reasons such as some look sexy and gorgeous. Let’s see which sexy YouTuber has more subscribers on his/her channel.
Jenna Marbles
No doubt Jeena Marbles is on the top among hot YouTubers. The lady is so sexy and down-to-earth with her realistic and comedic content. Jenna has more than 14.5 million subscribers.
The hottest YouTubers’ real name is Jenna N. Mourey, but her stage name is Jenna Marbles. First, she became popular in 2010v for her video “How to Trick People Into Thinking You’re Good Looking.” Besides, she also celebrated her 200th video upload.
Ryan Higa
Over 2 billion people and 13 million subscribers, Ryan Higa, runs his Youtuber channel. He is a Japanese actor and vlogger. This Japanese guy randomly started the YouTuber channel even though he did not know the purpose of this platform.
He just started making videos of practical jokes, rants, skits, etc. Due to his reality-based content, his subscribers grow to astronomical numbers. When the subscribers increased day by day, he worked more hardly and improved his videos’ quality, almost cinematic proportions.
Zoe Sugg
Zoe Sugg has over 10 million subscribers between her two YouTube channels MoreZoella and Zoella. Zoella was the first one that started in 2009. Here she had shared the beauty tips, fashion, and reviews.
MoreZoella, another new one where she documented her everyday life and random adventures with her partner. She got popularity and success by her quality videos, her accents, or putting the content regularly. Her sexy look gives the lesson that young people can achieve big things.
Tyler Oakley
Tyler Oakley has been vlogging since 2007, in which he discussed current events such as LGBT issues, suicide among gay youth, and social problems. Despite his mid-20s, he is an incredibly wise person and would only be seen in his elders.
There are not so many serious topics, and he integrates comedy periodically on his channel. Tyler has over 6 million subscribers and has a lot of exposure for his work.
He often speaks at conventions, rallies, LGBT pride events, and more. Moreover, he also volunteers and has even stepped up to making appearances on mainstream television.
Jesse Wellens & Jeana
Jesse Wellens & Jeana started a YouTube channel known as PrankvsPrank in 2007. Here the couple pulls pranks on each other while filming for the world. Jeana’s name is unknown to the world, but his videos depict the person prepping for the prank.
However, the couple gives their audiences an inside look at their personal lives on the channel BF vs. GF. They have more than 5 million subscribers. The couple recognize in the USA today as the best pranksters on YouTuber in 2014. So the public continues to be drawn into their crazy pranks and get to know the human inside of them.
Joey Graceffa
Joey Graceffa started posting videos on YouTube channel in 2007 with his friend. After that, he started his own YouTube channel in 2010. He does not only make a vlog but also uploads short films and web series.
Joey was a contestant on the television show “ The Amazing Race” in 2013 and made it to the tenth leg before getting eliminated. He is an actor and starts in his own work. No doubt he is a talented vlogger with 4.3 million subscribers. His latest series of storytellers received so much popularity so far.
Jack & Finn Harries
Another sexy Youtuber couple is Jack and Finn Harries, and their channel name is “JacksGap.” The couple has 3.9 million subscribers. There is a one-year difference between their high school and college.
They are not only handsome, but they are British, which means they have sexy accents. Their channel purpose was to document life without school in 2011. Viewers and Subscribers started to grow, and the channel took on a life of its own.
Jack was the original star, and then Finn Harries joined. The pair became so popular among the teenage girls. Moreover, the twins started traveling around the world and documenting their adventures to their audience’s delight.
Alfie Deyes
Let’s talk about another hot and good-looking YouTuber Alfie Deyes. He has a vlogging channel known as “PointlessBlog.” Alfie also has another channel named “Pointless Blog Tv and a third called Alfie Games.
Alfie has been gracing the internet scene since 2009. He uploads many videos and vlogs with other celebrities. He released two books in 2015 ad has been named many times as a web entrepreneur to keep a close eye on.
Some things make adorable and popular Alfie Deyes because he dated another YouTube Vlogging star, Zoe Sugg. She appears in his videos many times. Recently, he started videos in 2015 about eating American candy.
GloZell Green
GloZell Green made her YouTuber channel in 2008. She made a sexy video whose title was “ My Push Up Bra will help me get my man.” GloZell has over 20 million subscribers. She moved to Hollywood to comedy and acting in 2013 and got more popularity in the industry.
At that time, she joined the Groundlings and other Jay Leno shows and movies. In 2012, GloZell got fame based on an uploaded video of her taking on the cinnamon challenge. In just two years, her viewers reached 42 million. She is one of the sexiest YouTubers who got the chance to visit the White House for a Youtube broadcast in January 2015.
Mike Chang
People who want to look at a completely ripped body then they must watch Mike Chang. Chang is a fitness guru who was struggling the ways to get fit. Well, he discovered The Afterburn Effect” and appeared with his sexy body with a six-pack.
Mile began to make a vlog about his journey. He gave the advice l tips, and workouts to his over 3million subscribers. Mike’s channel name is “ Six Pack Shortcuts. ” At this platform, he showed the support and valuable insight to the audience that caused to rise to fitness fame.
Justin Ezarik – 2.1 million
A woman got a 300 page iPhone bill a few years ago, and her video went viral.
She was none other than Justine Ezarik and ran the channel “ iJustine.” Justin has a popular YouTube channel with over 2 million subscribers. She looks sexy and tech geek at the same time.
Colleen Ballinger
Let’s talk about another sexy YouTuber Colleen Ballinger. With over 1.8 million subscribers, she has a prolific presence on YouTube. People know her better, and she alters the ego “Miranda Sings.” In this, she was portrayed as a bad singer and dancer, unaware of her lack of talent.
Her performance is good, and people think that Miranda is a real person. Well, the talented actress and singer posts videos of her normal performances on her YouTuber channel “Psych Soprano.”
Dulce Tejeda
The attractive Dulce Tejeda is one of the hottest YouTubers who created her channel. Her channel name is Dulce Candy, and she started blogging on fashion and beauty. At that time, she was on a long deployment to Iraq.
The purpose of creating the channel is to feel feminine despite being in the military. Well, she was surprised by the positive response from the audience on the channel. When Dulce focused more on the channel, her subscribers increased to 2 million. She has been working with big beauty brands for their tutorials—reviews and more.
Kalel Kitten
The channel name is “Watch Us Live and Stuff,” which was created by SMOSH’s Anthony Padilla and his fiancé Kalel Kitten. The channel got 1.7 million subscribers where they upload their daily life and experience of their proposal.
The couple announced that they were broken up and going their separate ways in December 2014. Well, the channel is working under Kalel Kitten and continued to upload videos with other YouTube stars.
Natalie Tran
Natalie does everyday life and hypothetical situations vlogs on the channel “community channel.” One of the most subscribed Australian hot YouTubers who has almost 1.6 million viewers. The hard-working star makes approximately $100,000 a year from her content.
Natalie Tran has excellent video quality and makes her audience laugh. Tran can be quite brazen and tough as she proved her videos with expletives are sneaking on occasion.
Charles Trippy
Charles Trippy started a channel along with his girlfriend Allison called CFTxC. They share the channel and post videos of their daily lives, including proposals and weddings. However, the romance was not meant to last as Charles and Allie announced the separation in April 2014.
The divorce was finalized in June. Now the Charles makes videos and runs a channel by changing the name “Internet killed television.” However, his new girlfriend is also making an appearance in his vlogs. Her name is Allie Speed, and no doubt the couple looks so gorgeous and smart.
Olan Rogers
Olan is an actor who makes hilarious vlogs about his life. However, you would like Olan’s work if you really like crude comedy. He has more than 700,000 subscribers, and his video “ Ghost in the stalls went viral.
Besides that, Olan uploads his short films and a recap of his life. Olan Rogers has the philosophy that you should be able to do something you love regardless of whether you are making money or becoming famous out of it.
Miss Hannah Minx
Here comes one of the sexy YouTubers Miss Hannah who became popular in her 20s. Basically, she got success on the internet with her video on Japanese lessons. She dressed up in cute and sexy outfits while teaching Japanese.
Moreover, Miss Hannah posted reviews about tech products and talked about her life. She believes that she got fame due to being well endowed in a certain very prominent area. Miss Hannah has more than 500,000 subscribers on her youtube channel.
Joshua David
Joshua David is known by his familiar channel “JoshuaDTV.” On this channel, he posts various videos where he was singing songs and talked about his life.
Moreover, Joshua started his own t-short line with everything that was “ be Nice to People” and colleen’s couple name “ Joshleen.” It is because he also assists in shoots to Colleen and her projects. There are more than 580,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.
Bottom Line
Millions of YouTubers are working in different niches. Some make videos on fashion; some make on their personal lives. Among thousands of YouTubers, some ranked based on their sexy look. You can read out about the best Sexy YouTubers in the world.
If you want to become a successful blogger but don't have much initial knowledge of making Vlogs, you can read out the complete guide on how to start vlogging in 2021.