Serinda Swan Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Serinda Swan is a beautiful Canadian actress. She was born on 11th July 1984 in West Vancouver, Canada. Her mother was also an actress. And her father was a director and an actor too who runs a studio. Therefore, she has an acting passion from her parents. He runs an acting studio. She starts acting when she was three years old through the movie “Cousins.” She also does modeling. She starred in the CBC’s Coroner series. This series hit the record. Ans it attracted tons of viewers around the world. Besides all, her other major works include The Veil, Recoil, Neal N Nikki, Jinn, and lots more. Aside from this, she has acted in many television series like Inhumans, Breakout Kings, Supernatural, and lots more.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Serinda Swan Weight: 135 lbs or (61 kg)

Serinda Swan Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches or (170 cm)

Serinda Swan Shoe Size: 8.5 US

Serinda Swan Bra Size: 34 B

Serinda Swan Body Measurements: 36-25-36 inches or (91-64-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: