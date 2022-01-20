What happened to Selena Vargas?Measurements,Height,Shoe Size,4Chan posts

Who is Selena Vargas

Selena Vargas is an adult star born on July 19, 1990, in Bellflower, California, and could have probably been an Instagram model before her adult career.

Selena is a mysterious story girl, making her famous on the internet. Unlike today where the internet has reached wide popularity with Instagram and TikTok, it was simpler to make even young kids celebrities.

So, in 2015 the story about the adult film actress broke out on the internet.

Even though Selena does not have many videos out yet, she has amassed over 14 million views on the most prominent video sites.

What happened to her?

A few years back, a Navy Seal published a photo of him and his girlfriend, Selena Vargas, on 4Chan anonymously.

The Navy Seal asked people their thoughts on the photo and how they could rate it.

Someone posted a photo of Selena Vargas in one of her scenes, with the same dress code in the picture the Navy Seal previously shared.

There was a lot of bashing about his uniform, but there were also comments about the girl being an adult star.

The story snowballed into the guy in the photo being the victim of his girlfriend’s lies, but no one quite got the truth about the image.

Selena’s whereabouts are a mystery as she disappeared from the internet after her story went viral. However, a private Instagram account under Selena’s name with a bio that says, “Before you judge me, make sure you’re perfect.”

She was a film Actress too when the internet went up about 4Chan posts.

Selena was already an adult star before the 4Chan expose. Some reports claim she continues with her career as she has profiles with her name and quite some videos on adult websites.

If the profile is legitimately hers, she could continue her career.

Further, based on the comments on said sites, her fans wonder where she is after all this time and when she will make a resurgence.

Body Measurements

Here are the body measurements of this stunning actress

Height : 5,6 Feet/inches

Weight: 60 KG

Bra Size: 34B

Body Measurements: 34-27-34

Shoe Size: 8US

Eye Colour: Brown

Hair Color: Blonde

Overview

Selena also has a link to a Private Tik Tok account. It seems that Selena is living her personal life relatively quietly. Regardless of what’s valid with the internet lore circling her, it is clear that she wants to keep it in the past.