Selena Quintanilla Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
By Anila Shehzadi 333 0
Selena Quintanilla Measurements

Selena Quintanilla is the queen of Tejano music and a very famous Latin recording artist who the fan club’s president assassinated. She was born on 16th April 1971 in Texas to Abraham. She made her recording debut in 2003, becoming the most superficial and record-winning artist.

She gained an enormous reputation together with her albums, like Amor Prohibido and Selena Live. The last album that she sang is Dreaming of you in 1995. She speaks English, but her father taught her Spanish to meet up with the Latino community. She began to speak Spanish fluently at a young age and started giving performances.

The Body Measurements of the Actress

Get all about the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Selena Quintanilla Height: 5 feet 5 inches
  • Selena Quintanilla Weight: 126 lbs or 57 kg
  • Selena Quintanilla Shoe Size: 7 US
  • Selena Quintanilla Bra Size: 40 C
  • Selena Quintanilla Body Measurement: 35-25-37 inches

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Selena Quintanilla Date of Birth: 16th April 1971
  • Selena Quintanilla Age: 49 years from her birthday
  • Selena Quintanilla Nationality: American
  • Selena Quintanilla Horoscope: Aries
  • Selena Quintanilla Siblings: Unknown
  • Selena Quintanilla Profession: Actress Fashion Designer, Songwriter, and Singer.
  • Selena Quintanilla Spouse/boyfriend: Chris Perez
  • Selena Quintanilla Eye Color: Dark brown
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

