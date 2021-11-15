Selena Quintanilla Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Selena Quintanilla is the queen of Tejano music and a very famous Latin recording artist who the fan club’s president assassinated. She was born on 16th April 1971 in Texas to Abraham. She made her recording debut in 2003, becoming the most superficial and record-winning artist.

She gained an enormous reputation together with her albums, like Amor Prohibido and Selena Live. The last album that she sang is Dreaming of you in 1995. She speaks English, but her father taught her Spanish to meet up with the Latino community. She began to speak Spanish fluently at a young age and started giving performances.

The Body Measurements of the Actress

Get all about the body measurements of this charming actress:

Selena Quintanilla Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Selena Quintanilla Weight: 126 lbs or 57 kg

Selena Quintanilla Shoe Size: 7 US

Selena Quintanilla Bra Size: 40 C

Selena Quintanilla Body Measurement: 35-25-37 inches

Further critical details of the actress: