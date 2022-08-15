All you need to know about Sara Calaway

Sara Calaway is a former wrestler who worked with the WWE(2001-2002) and widely came to the public eye after marrying The Undertaker, a legendary WWE wrestler.

Sarah first starred in Raw on May 28, 2001, and also in WWF on her track record. Furthermore, Sarah ended her long-term marriage to Mark in 2007.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Gender: Female

Full name: Sara Cherie Frank

Nickname: Sara

Horoscope: Cancer

Birthdate: July 21, 1977

Age: 44 Years Old

Birthplace: Long Beach, California, United States

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Caucasian white

Religion: Christian

Mother’s name: Karen S. Frank

Father’s name: Carol Eugene Frank

Profession: Wrestling valet; wrestler

Marital status: Divorced

Husband: Mark Calaway(2000-2007), Jason Schnuit(2009), The Undertaker

Children: 2

Affiliations: WWF/WWE

Debut: 2001

Active years: 2001-2002

Worked for: The Undertaker and Kane

Salary: Not known

Net worth: $200 thousand

Social media: Instagram, Twitter

