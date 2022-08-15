Biography

All you need to know about Sara Calaway

Sara Calaway is a former wrestler who worked with the WWE(2001-2002) and widely came to the public eye after marrying The Undertaker, a legendary WWE wrestler.

Sarah first starred in Raw on May 28, 2001, and also in WWF on her track record. Furthermore, Sarah ended her long-term marriage to Mark in 2007.

Biography and Body Statistics:

  • Gender: Female
  • Full name: Sara Cherie Frank
  • Nickname: Sara
  • Horoscope: Cancer
  • Birthdate: July 21, 1977
  • Age: 44 Years Old
  • Birthplace: Long Beach, California, United States
  • Nationality: American
  • Ethnicity: Caucasian white
  • Religion: Christian
  • Mother’s name: Karen S. Frank
  • Father’s name: Carol Eugene Frank
  • Profession: Wrestling valet; wrestler
  • Marital status: Divorced
  • Husband: Mark Calaway(2000-2007), Jason Schnuit(2009), The Undertaker
  • Children: 2
  • Affiliations: WWF/WWE
  • Debut: 2001
  • Active years: 2001-2002
  • Worked for: The Undertaker and Kane
  • Salary: Not known
  • Net worth: $200 thousand
  • Social media: Instagram, Twitter

All about the body measurements of Sara Calaway

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

  • Body type: Athletic
  • Height: 5′ 10” inches
  • Weight: 65KG
  • Eye color: Light brown
  • Hair color: Dark brown
  • Body Measurements: not available
  • Net Worth: $1 Million – $5 Million (Approx.)

