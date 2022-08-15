All you need to know about Sara Calaway

Sara Calaway is a former wrestler who worked with the WWE(2001-2002) and widely came to the public eye after marrying The Undertaker, a legendary WWE wrestler.
Sarah first starred in Raw on May 28, 2001, and also in WWF on her track record. Furthermore, Sarah ended her long-term marriage to Mark in 2007.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Gender: Female
- Full name: Sara Cherie Frank
- Nickname: Sara
- Horoscope: Cancer
- Birthdate: July 21, 1977
- Age: 44 Years Old
- Birthplace: Long Beach, California, United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Caucasian white
- Religion: Christian
- Mother’s name: Karen S. Frank
- Father’s name: Carol Eugene Frank
- Profession: Wrestling valet; wrestler
- Marital status: Divorced
- Husband: Mark Calaway(2000-2007), Jason Schnuit(2009), The Undertaker
- Children: 2
- Affiliations: WWF/WWE
- Debut: 2001
- Active years: 2001-2002
- Worked for: The Undertaker and Kane
- Salary: Not known
- Net worth: $200 thousand
- Social media: Instagram, Twitter
- Body type: Athletic
- Height: 5′ 10” inches
- Weight: 65KG
- Eye color: Light brown
- Hair color: Dark brown
- Body Measurements: not available
- Net Worth: $1 Million – $5 Million (Approx.)