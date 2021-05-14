Sandrine Holt Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Sandrine Holt was born on 19th November 1972. The full name of the actress is Sandrine Claire Holt. However, by birth, she is a British-born Canadian model and actress. Her father and mother both connected to various countries. Her father’s name is Man Shun, and he is a Hong Kong-born Chinese person. And her mother’s name is Christiane. And she belongs from French. However, when she is at the age of 5, her family shifted to Toronto, Canada. Later on, in Canada, she got her education and completed a master’s. She made her debut in the TV show “Face of Evil” in 1989. Then, she makes many TV shows. In 1991 she won Genie Awards. She got married to rock producer and engineer Travis Huff. But later, she gave divorce her husband. She currently lives in Los Angeles together with her daughter in Silver Lake.

Get all about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Sandrine Holt Weight: 62 Kg or (137 lbs)

Sandrine Holt Height: 5 Feet and 10 Inches or (178 cm)

Sandrine Holt Bra Size: 34A

Sandrine Holt Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Sandrine Holt Shoe Size: 10.5

Sandrine Holt Body measurements: 35-25-37 inches or (91-64-94 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: