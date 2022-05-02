Every detail you want to know about Samaria Leah

Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith is the little girl of well-known TV entertainer LL Cool J and an

Instagram model. She got attention after her renowned father pointed her on Instagram. Samaria

turned out to be economically independent in her mid-twenties, about which there is nothing to

joke about.

She promotes her online shop based in Los Angeles on her Instagram. Samaria’s internet

shopping store has acquired 95.6K followers on its page, which is fantastic. The Instagram star

motivates youngsters, and we can plainly say that age is never a boundary.

Further detail about Samaria Leah

● Samaria Leah was born on 15 September 1995 in the United States.

● Before she was well known, she began modeling on her Instagram after graduating

secondary school in 2013.

● Samaria has two sisters, Italia and Nina, and one brother, Najee.

● The internet-based star is generally called Samaria Leah, and she runs a web-based store,

Samarialeah shop, where she sells different adornments and other products.

● At an exceptionally young age, Samaria Leah endeavored to break into social media and

is maintaining an effective internet-based business.

● The Instagram star has effectively amassed 327K followers on her Instagram handle,

totally dazzling.

● Samaria isn’t just an Instagram star yet; in addition, she is a fitness model for the

youngsters, and she has intrigued everybody with her fabulous figure.

● Samaria’s father name is James Todd Smith, born on 14 January 1968, and he is a famous

rapper, lyricist, and entertainer.

● James is in his mid-fifties, and he has been effectively working in this acting and singing

industry starting around 1985.

● Samaria wandered into the steps taken by her father. James is furthermore a businessman.

● Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith remains at a good height and weight with reasonable body

estimations.

● Her net worth is calculated at around 1-5 million dollars. She has made this wealth from

her primary profession as Family Member.