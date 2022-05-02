Every detail you want to know about Samaria Leah
Samaria Leah is an Instagram model from America, well-known being the daughter of actor LL Cool J.
Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith is the little girl of well-known TV entertainer LL Cool J and an
Instagram model. She got attention after her renowned father pointed her on Instagram. Samaria
turned out to be economically independent in her mid-twenties, about which there is nothing to
joke about.
She promotes her online shop based in Los Angeles on her Instagram. Samaria’s internet
shopping store has acquired 95.6K followers on its page, which is fantastic. The Instagram star
motivates youngsters, and we can plainly say that age is never a boundary.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith
Date of birth: 15 September 1995
Place of birth: United States
Age: 27 years
Nationality: American
Horoscope: Virgo
Occupation: Instagram model
Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown
Height: 5 feet 8 inches or 172 cm
Weight: 68 kg or 150 lbs
Instagram: @samarialeah
Twitter: @Samaria_Leah
Net Worth: $1 Million – $5 Million
Further detail about Samaria Leah
● Samaria Leah was born on 15 September 1995 in the United States.
● Before she was well known, she began modeling on her Instagram after graduating
secondary school in 2013.
● Samaria has two sisters, Italia and Nina, and one brother, Najee.
● The internet-based star is generally called Samaria Leah, and she runs a web-based store,
Samarialeah shop, where she sells different adornments and other products.
● At an exceptionally young age, Samaria Leah endeavored to break into social media and
is maintaining an effective internet-based business.
● The Instagram star has effectively amassed 327K followers on her Instagram handle,
totally dazzling.
● Samaria isn’t just an Instagram star yet; in addition, she is a fitness model for the
youngsters, and she has intrigued everybody with her fabulous figure.
● Samaria’s father name is James Todd Smith, born on 14 January 1968, and he is a famous
rapper, lyricist, and entertainer.
● James is in his mid-fifties, and he has been effectively working in this acting and singing
industry starting around 1985.
● Samaria wandered into the steps taken by her father. James is furthermore a businessman.
● Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith remains at a good height and weight with reasonable body
estimations.
● Her net worth is calculated at around 1-5 million dollars. She has made this wealth from
her primary profession as Family Member.