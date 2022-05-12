Every fact you need to know about Sam Kiszka

The multi-talented Sam Kiska is not only a versatile singer. However, he too has proven his
skills as a promising bassist, songwriter, and musician.
He was born in Frankenmuth and holds American citizenship. He has a net worth of $1million. Although when these versatile personalities got engaged with someone their relation rumors spread like fire in the woods however Sam has managed to keep her love away from the spotlight and maintain a low profile He is the representative of the rock band, Greta Van Fleet.
Biography & Body Statistics
Full name: Samuel Kiszka
Date of birth: April 3, 1999
Place of birth: United States
Age: 22 years (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Aries
Nationality: American
Ethnicity: White
Religion: Christian
Height: 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm
Weight: 60 kg or 132 lbs
Occupation: Musician, Bassist, Singer, Song-Writer
Education: Went to Frankenmuth High School
Parents: Papa and Karen Kiszka
Siblings: Jake Kiszka, Josh Kiszka, Veronica Kiszka
Instagram: @sammy_gvf
Twitter: @sammy_gvf
Facebook:
Net Worth: 1 Million US Dollars
Spouse/Girlfriend: Joy Powell
Facts about Samuel Kiszka
● Danny Wagner, Sam Kiszka, and his brothers found the American rock band, Greta Van
Fleet in the year 2012
● Their band had a contract with the music label Lava Records for releasing a new official
songs in 2017
● They started their career with EP, Black Smoke Rising which made its place in the Top
10 Heat Charts in the US
● Since 2017, dropped numerous masterpieces including Highway Tune, Heat Above,
Age of Man, You’re the One, Safari Song, Talk on Streets, Always There, etc
● Since childhood, he was very passionate about golf and had participated in many golf
tournaments throughout the globe before jumping into the music industry
● According to the internet, Sam was made a net worth of over 1 million USD through his
golf tournaments and music performances