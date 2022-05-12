Every fact you need to know about Sam Kiszka

The multi-talented Sam Kiska is not only a versatile singer. However, he too has proven his

skills as a promising bassist, songwriter, and musician.

He was born in Frankenmuth and holds American citizenship. He has a net worth of $1million. Although when these versatile personalities got engaged with someone their relation rumors spread like fire in the woods however Sam has managed to keep her love away from the spotlight and maintain a low profile He is the representative of the rock band, Greta Van Fleet.

Biography & Body Statistics

Full name: Samuel Kiszka

Date of birth: April 3, 1999

Place of birth: United States

Age: 22 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Aries

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christian

Height: 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm

Weight: 60 kg or 132 lbs

Occupation: Musician, Bassist, Singer, Song-Writer

Education: Went to Frankenmuth High School

Parents: Papa and Karen Kiszka

Siblings: Jake Kiszka, Josh Kiszka, Veronica Kiszka

Instagram: @sammy_gvf

Twitter: @sammy_gvf

Facebook:

Net Worth: 1 Million US Dollars

Spouse/Girlfriend: Joy Powell

Facts about Samuel Kiszka

● Danny Wagner, Sam Kiszka, and his brothers found the American rock band, Greta Van

Fleet in the year 2012

● Their band had a contract with the music label Lava Records for releasing a new official

songs in 2017

● They started their career with EP, Black Smoke Rising which made its place in the Top

10 Heat Charts in the US

● Since 2017, dropped numerous masterpieces including Highway Tune, Heat Above,

Age of Man, You’re the One, Safari Song, Talk on Streets, Always There, etc

● Since childhood, he was very passionate about golf and had participated in many golf

tournaments throughout the globe before jumping into the music industry

● According to the internet, Sam was made a net worth of over 1 million USD through his

golf tournaments and music performances