Salina Deleon Bio, Daniel Cormier’s wife, Height, Facts and More!

Salina Deleon is a media personality and was born in Fresno, California. Her full name is Salina Marie Deleon. She was born on 20th March 1979 in Lafayette, Louisiana. There is no specific detail about her family and education history.
Her husband’s name is Daniel Ryan Cormier. Her mother’s name is Audrey, and her father is Joseph. Salina has three siblings named Joseph, Felicia, and Feral.
Moreover, her husband also won three state championships, such as LHSAA Division I All-State and NCAA Division 1 All-American. Let’s here talk about her wife’s information.
|Salina Deleon real name
|Salina Deleon
|Salina Deleon Birthday
|2000
|Salina Deleon Age
|30s
|Salina Deleon gender
|Female
|Salina Deleon height
|unknown
|Salina Deleon Nationality
|American
|Salina Deleon profession
|Family Member
|Salina Deleon Marital Status
|Married
|Salina Deleon Net Worth
|$10 million
|Salina Deleon Husband
|Daniel Cormier
|Salina Deleon Instagram
|@preciouslena18
Facts
- Salina Deleon is not an artist; actually, she is the wife of the popular martial arts fighter
Daniel Cormier.
- She does not have wiki info properly
- We don’t know how much she is old, but according to speculations, he is almost 30 years old.
- She holds American nationality.
- No educational information is available about her education
- The most important information is that she is the wife of MMA martial fighter Daniel Cormier and mother of 2 children.
- She is a housewife and loves to take care of her children.
- She mostly uploads pictures of her children on her social media account such as Instagram.
- On her Instagram account @preciouslena18, she has 1000 followers.
- No information is available regarding her body measurement and height on social media.
- According to reports, she is the owner of $10 million net worth.