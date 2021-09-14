Salina Deleon Bio, Daniel Cormier’s wife, Height, Facts and More!

Salina Deleon is a media personality and was born in Fresno, California. Her full name is Salina Marie Deleon. She was born on 20th March 1979 in Lafayette, Louisiana. There is no specific detail about her family and education history.

Her husband’s name is Daniel Ryan Cormier. Her mother’s name is Audrey, and her father is Joseph. Salina has three siblings named Joseph, Felicia, and Feral.

Moreover, her husband also won three state championships, such as LHSAA Division I All-State and NCAA Division 1 All-American. Let’s here talk about her wife’s information.

Salina Deleon real name Salina Deleon Salina Deleon Birthday 2000 Salina Deleon Age 30s Salina Deleon gender Female Salina Deleon height unknown Salina Deleon Nationality American Salina Deleon profession Family Member Salina Deleon Marital Status Married Salina Deleon Net Worth $10 million Salina Deleon Husband Daniel Cormier Salina Deleon Instagram @preciouslena18

Facts