Salesforce Certified Sharing and Visibility Designer Exam

Salesforce Sharing and Visibility Designer exam is a prerequisite for the Salesforce Certified Sharing and Visibility Designer certification. This certification is a part of the requirement for Salesforce Certified Application Architect. Salesforce Certified Application Architect combined with Salesforce Certified System architect can earn you Salesforce Certified Technical Architect credentials which is the highest level certification of the Technical Architect track.

Following is an overview of Salesforce Certified Sharing and Visibility Designer certification and its corresponding exam.

Salesforce Architects

You’re a big-picture thinker and an in-depth problem solver. You take pride in designing systems that stand up to anything. You see issues before they become issues, even when scaling from one to a million customers. Salesforce Architects are the most trusted digital advisors and respected team leaders in the ecosystem. Are you ready to build the future of business? Start exploring Salesforce Architect careers.

Some Facts About Salesforce Architects

$105,000~$141,000

Average Salary depending on specialization (US Data)

11,000

New jobs posted in 2018 (US data)

1,292%

Annual Growth Rate (last 5 years)

General Skills Required For A Salesforce Architect

Communication

Customer Service

Project Management

Organization

Writing

Planning

Management

Technical and specialized skills For A Salesforce Architect

Salesforce

Object-oriented development

Knowledge of web applications, databases, and program languages

System architecture

API Integration

Application design

Business Process

Data Management

Extraction Transformation and Loading (ETL)

Technical Architect

Salesforce Technical Architects serve as executive-level strategic advisors who focus on business transformation with unrivaled domain expertise in functional, platform, and integration architecture. They communicate technical solutions and design tradeoffs effectively to business stakeholders and provide a delivery framework that ensures quality and success.

Salesforce Certified Sharing and Visibility Designer

About the Salesforce Sharing and Visibility Designer Credential

The Salesforce Certified Sharing and Visibility Specialist is designed for architects, analysts, and administrators who want to demonstrate their knowledge, skills, and capabilities to design secure, scalable security models on the Force.com platform. A Salesforce Certified Sharing and Visibility Specialist should be fluent in communicating technical solutions effectively to technical stakeholders and providing a project delivery framework that ensures quality and success.

Here are examples of the concepts you should understand to pass the exam:

Design a security and sharing model within Salesforce based on complex requirements

Articulate system design considerations, benefits, trade-offs, and recommendations for a security and sharing model

Describe best practices and when to use standard Salesforce functionality when designing to complex requirements

Audience Description: Salesforce Sharing and Visibility Designer

A Salesforce Certified Sharing and Visibility Designer assesses the security and sharing requirements necessary to design secure, scalable solutions on the Salesforce Platform. The designer has experience designing and implementing complex security and sharing models as well as communicating the solution and design trade-offs to business and technical stakeholders alike.

The Salesforce Certified Sharing and Visibility Designer has the following background:

3-4 years of Salesforce experience

2-3 years of experience with implementing complex security models in Salesforce

Understanding security methods and data policies to support handling sensitive data

Typical job roles may include:

Advanced Administrator

Technical/ Solution Architect

Advanced Business Analyst

A candidate for this exam would be able to the following without assistance:

Describe the usage and implementation of sharing rules, both criteria based and ownership based

Architect the appropriate object relationships given a scenario

Articulate how Org-Wide defaults may impact a security model

Describe how the Role Hierarchy may impact the decisions made when designing a security model

Describe how Profile configuration may impact a security and sharing model

Describe the fundamental concepts around role hierarchy, apex sharing etc to different levels of audience

Articulate different security capabilities with respect to record visibility, CRUD based security, record level access and the differences between the three

Describe the limits of declarative capabilities and when a more custom security solution is required with associated risks and limitations

Articulate what Apex Sharing is and when it should be used

Articulate use cases for complex sharing such as territory management or account teams should be used

Articulate sharing set concepts in Customer & Customer Community Plus & Partner

A candidate for this exam will likely need assistance with the following:

Off platform data security considerations

Determine non-core platform data security considerations (eg. Appexchange) and other salesforce products (eg. Heroku)

Determine what types of sharing are impacted in an LDV scenario

Determine security requirements around certain kinds of data: PCI, PII, HIPPA, etc

Articulate security concepts such as Least Privilege, Defense in Depth, and Failure Securely

Public Group membership –> impact on Object Share table (rather than sharing to individual users)

Describe how to implement apex managed sharing

Deleting a record, what will happen to sharing

About the Exam

Content: 60 multiple-choice/multiple-select questions

Time allotted: 105 minutes

Passing score: 67%

Registration fee: USD 400, plus applicable taxes as required per local law

Retake fee: USD 200, plus applicable taxes as required per local law

Delivery options: Proctored exam delivered onsite at a testing center

References: No hard-copy or online materials may be referenced during the exam.

Prerequisite: None

Exam Outline

The Salesforce Sharing and Visibility Designer exam measures a candidate’s knowledge and skills related to the following objectives.

Declarative Sharing: 76%

Performance and Scalability: 7%

Programmatic Sharing: 17%

Preparing For The Exam

Conclusion

CRM being an essential of modern business, is the largest segment of the software market. Salesforce is the undisputed world number 1 CRM software platform. This makes Salesforce being one of the most sought career platforms in the job market. Salesforce Architect is the key player in a Salesforce implementation. After passing the Salesforce Sharing and Visibility Designer exam you can earn Salesforce Certified Sharing and Visibility Designer (WI21) certification which is a prerequisite for Salesforce Certified Application Architect required to earn Salesforce Certified Technical Architect which is an advanced level certification in the Salesforce Architect domain.