Every fact you need to know about Ruth Righi

The stunningly lightening star of American media Ruth Righi was born on 7th September 2005.
She has had a versatile personality since childhood and she took her first step towards
prosperity at only the age of 3.
She has an immense interest in dancing and acting. Ruthi made her first recognition on television with her Disney play “Sydney to the Max” where she sketched out the role of Sydney. Before working with Disney she has performed in numerous Broadway plays. Today Ruthi stands as an inspiration for many youngsters.
Biography & Body Statistics
Name: Ruth Righi
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: September 7, 2005
Birthplace: Santa Cruz, California, US
Age: 16 years
Religious: Christian
Ethnicity: African-American
Zodiac Sign: Virgo
Nationally: American
Living in: New York, USA
Occupation: Singer and Actress
Networth: 5 Million US Dollars
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 43 Kilograms
Known for: Sydney To The Max (TV Series)
Education: High School
Spouse/Boyfriend: None
Parents: Not Disclosed
Siblings: Cash Righi
Hobbies: Pottery, Acting, Shopping, Keeping Pets
Facts About Ruth Righi
● She is really a god-gifted actor, she already started acting and dancing when she was
around 3 years of age
● Ruth started her acting career at a very young age of 10 in the year 2015
● At the age of 7, she played the main role of her favorite fictional Disney character, Mulan
● She played her first professional role in The School of Rock: The Musical on the
Broadway in 2016
● Ruth loves to listen to the Green Day Band and they are her inspiration in pursuing the
singing career
● She has expressed the magic of her voices in various songs including “Put the Happy in
the Holiday”, “Almost There”, “Find My Own Way”, “Curls”, and “Leave You Behind”
● Ruth made her TV debut in the year 2018 when she was featured in an episode of
“Happy” comedy-drama series, but she got fame for being part of Disney’s drama series
named, “Sydney to the Max”