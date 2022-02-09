Every fact you need to know about Royce Pierreson 

Royce Pierreson is a well-known British actor and narrator. Royce was born on 1st April 1989 and grew up in Saltash, Cornwall, England. Royce is best recognized for his role as Reece in Murdered by My Boyfriend.
Moreover, Royce completed his graduation and made his debut on television in 2011. He played Jason Hales in Wanderlust in 2018, Burt Rhodes in Judy in 2019, Istredd in The Witcher 2019–present, and Doctor John Watson in The Irregulars in 2021.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Royce Pierreson
Date of birth: 1st April 1989
Place of birth: Saltash, Cornwall United Kingdom
Age: 33 years
Horoscope: Aries
Nationality: British
Height: 6 ft 3 inches or 193 cm
Weight: 74 kg or 163 lbs
Occupation: Actor
Net Worth: $20 Million
Spouse/Girlfriend: Natalie Herron
Instagram: @roycepierreson
Further details about Royce Pierreson
- Royce studied drama at City College Plymouth for three years and graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in 2011.
- After his graduation, Royce has first appeared as Alex in the TV film London’s Burning. In 2013, he made a debut on the big screen in the role of HIM in Love Me Till Monday.
- He continued to play various roles in movies, televisions films, and series such as Dr. Jamie Cole in Our Girl in 2016 and DC Jamie Desford in Line of Duty in 2017.
- In 2014, Royce appeared in the Telefilm Murdered by My Boyfriend. Furthermore, he appeared as Jamie Cole in the 2016 television show Our Girl and AC-12 officer Jamie Desford in the 2017 series Line of Duty.
- In addition to his acting credits, Royce performed many roles in several theatre productions. He was in a show of Scarberia at the Theatre Royal in York in 2012, and the following year, he joined Blair’s Children at the Cockpit Theatre in Marylebone. He also joined Patrick Marber’s Three Days in the Country in 2015 at the Lyttelton Theatre in London.
- Concerning Royce’s private life, he declared his love partner, Natalie Herron, in March 2019. She seems Swedish as he often references the country and spends some time in Stockholm with her.
- The British star posted his picture on Instagram with Natalie while filming the movie ‘Midsommar’ in Sweden.
- On November 7, 2019, the lovebirds attended the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits celebration at Banqueting House in London. Earlier in December, they also went to the World Premiere of the series ‘The Witcher’ at The Vue in London.
- Royce has a net worth of 20 million dollars, and his main source of earning is his acting profession. So the British actor is definitely living a lavish life.
- Royce Pierreson uses social media apps, and he has about 40k followers on his Instagram account as of January 2022.