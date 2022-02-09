Every fact you need to know about Royce Pierreson

Royce Pierreson is a well-known British actor and narrator. Royce was born on 1st April 1989 and grew up in Saltash, Cornwall, England. Royce is best recognized for his role as Reece in Murdered by My Boyfriend.

Moreover, Royce completed his graduation and made his debut on television in 2011. He played Jason Hales in Wanderlust in 2018, Burt Rhodes in Judy in 2019, Istredd in The Witcher 2019–present, and Doctor John Watson in The Irregulars in 2021.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Royce Pierreson

Date of birth: 1st April 1989

Place of birth: Saltash, Cornwall United Kingdom

Age: 33 years

Horoscope: Aries

Nationality: British

Height: 6 ft 3 inches or 193 cm

Weight: 74 kg or 163 lbs

Occupation: Actor

Net Worth: $20 Million

Spouse/Girlfriend: Natalie Herron

Instagram: @roycepierreson

Further details about Royce Pierreson