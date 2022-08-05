Ross Naess Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Ross Naess is a popular American actor and producer who was born on 7 October 1987 In the United States. He is best known for Acid Girls that released in 2014.

Naess had an interest in adventure and sports when he was so young. He was born with his middle name Arne. Ross Naess completed his education and then played small projects. He is also a photographer, occasional director, and adventurer. Moreover, in his major projects, a nightclub called The Warick was included, based in Los Angles.

It is well known for celebrity guests, innovative talks, and powerful music. In other movies, Diana Ross: When You Tell Me That You Love Me, ATL, Pride, and According to Greta. Naess is also popular as the son of Norwegian Millionaire Arne Naess Jr and American Soul Legend Diana Rose.

He was awarded the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award in May 2014. Diana Ross was his mother, who is also an actress, singer, and record producer. She was the lead singer of the 1960 singing group ” The Supremes.” Here you can read his personal details.

Personal Details

Full Name Ross Naess Date of Birth 7 October 1987 Age 34 years old Birthplace United States Profession Actor and Producer Height 6’2” Weight 70 kg Shoe Size N/A Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Kimberly Ryan Net Worth $1 million

Net Worth

According to reports, the estimated net worth of Ross Naess is $1 million. We don’t have much information about his salary.

Relationship Status

Ross Naess married Kimberly Ryan. The couple tied in the knot in 2017 and was blessed with two children named Leif and Indigo. Now they are living in Los Angeles.